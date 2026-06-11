QuisLex Achieves Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ NewLaw 2026 Guide

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, is proud to announce it has once again earned Band 1 status in Chambers and Partners’ NewLaw 2026 Guide, the 16th consecutive year the company has received the outlet’s highest designation. QuisLex holds this distinction in both Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services and remains the only provider to have earned Band 1 recognition every year since Chambers began covering the NewLaw market.

Chambers and Partners is a globally recognized authority on legal services research and rankings. The NewLaw Guide is compiled through rigorous independent analysis, including in-depth client interviews and third-party market assessments focused on technical capability, quality of service, and client value. Achieving Band 1 in both practice categories reflects QuisLex’s standing as a consistent top performer across the industry.

The NewLaw 2026 Guide features client commentary highlighting QuisLex’s responsiveness, expertise, and ability to navigate complex legal matters.

The guide recognizes QuisLex’s CLM services, including these quotes from QuisLex clients:

“QuisLex combines AI-driven, high-volume contract analysis with experienced, senior-level legal expertise, allowing for efficient identification of risks.”

“QuisLex offers high standards of excellence and best-in-class customer care. As accomplished lawyers themselves, QuisLex’s leadership and team members combine legal sophistication and understanding of technology to deliver value-based outcomes.”

The guide also recognizes QuisLex’s litigation services, sharing quotes from their clients, including:

“QuisLex are second-to-none in what they do. They always strive for perfection and they achieve it. With QuisLex, you can always locate the needle in the haystack: even a 20 million email haystack. They are truly remarkable people, and I have the utmost faith when I am working with them on data collection and review.”

“QuisLex showed a proactive approach to managed reviews, including suggestions that make work a lot more efficient, as well as advanced quality control. It does exactly what we need. They won’t get overwhelmed with massive datasets and can suggest reasonable and defensible approaches to filter the data and review it.”

“We follow where the quality is and we are not tied to one provider, but QuisLex are the standouts. Price is a key factor, but their accuracy is also above what we see elsewhere. With the way they are set up, they have review teams that know what they are doing and the quality assurance is there.”



“16 consecutive years at Band 1 is a milestone we are proud of, but what it represents matters more than the number. Our clients are navigating a period of profound change in how legal work gets done. The same commitment to quality and human judgment that earned this recognition over two decades is exactly what this moment requires. We are grateful for their trust, and we do not take it lightly,” says Sirisha Gummaregula, president and CEO of QuisLex.

In further recognition of QuisLex’s thought leadership, the company’s experts were again invited to author the introductory overviews for both the CLM and Litigation sections of the guide. To explore the full report, visit the Chambers NewLaw 2026 Guide.

About QuisLex

QuisLex designs, implements, and operates legal workflows for legal departments and law firms, building operating models clients can own and sustain. The company combines technology, process design, and execution across client environments and governs AI-enabled work using its Five Failure Modes governance framework. QuisLex delivers across contracting, litigation, M&A due diligence, privacy, compliance, and legal operations. With more than two decades of managed legal services experience, QuisLex was the first legal services provider to earn ISO 9001 quality management certification and has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers for 16 consecutive years. Learn more at quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com