QuisLex Launches Advisory Framework to Help Legal Departments Build Institutional Capability for AI Assisted Legal Work

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider serving Global 500 corporations and Am Law 100 and Magic Circle firms for more than two decades, today announced a new advisory framework that helps legal departments and law firms build the institutional capability required to produce AI-assisted legal work that can be trusted, governed, and evidenced. The framework begins with the Institutional Capability Assessment, which provides organizations with a practical starting point for understanding their current capabilities and building a road map toward reliable, sustainable AI-enabled operating models.

Across the legal industry, organizations have moved rapidly from experimenting with AI to relying on it in everyday legal work. As adoption accelerates, many are discovering that technology alone does not produce reliable legal work. Trusted outcomes depend on institutional knowledge, well-designed workflows, effective governance, and sustained human judgment working together within a coherent operating model.

QuisLex’s Advisory practice is built around that challenge. Rather than focusing on technology implementation in isolation, QuisLex helps clients design, implement, and operate generative and agentic AI-assisted legal workflows that can be governed, evidenced, and sustained as an institutional capability over time.

“Every legal department we work with is incorporating AI into legal work,” says Sirisha Gummaregula, CEO and founder of QuisLex. “The question is no longer whether to use AI. The question is whether your organization has built the institutional capability that allows lawyers, business leaders, boards, regulators, and clients to rely on AI-assisted work with confidence. Technology can generate legal work. Institutions determine whether that work can be trusted.”

The Institutional Capability Assessment is the entry point to QuisLex’s broader advisory framework. It helps organizations understand the capabilities they already possess, including workflows, governance structures, playbooks, knowledge assets, and technology investments, while identifying the capabilities that should be strengthened to support reliable AI-assisted legal work.

Technology-independent and client-owned by design, the assessment builds on investments organizations have already made rather than requiring them to start over. It provides a practical road map for strengthening institutional knowledge, institutional process, institutional learning, and institutional trust as AI becomes more deeply embedded in legal operations.

QuisLex developed this advisory framework from more than two decades of designing and operating complex legal workflows for many of the world’s largest legal departments and law firms. Long before generative AI emerged, the company established a quality discipline grounded in ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and Six Sigma, helping clients build scalable, defensible operating models across contracting, litigation, investigations, M&A due diligence, privacy, compliance, and legal operations. The framework also builds on QuisLex’s patented work in legal workflow quality measurement and its continuing research into AI governance and judgment provenance.

The advisory framework is informed by QuisLex’s Five Failure Modes of Legal AI, a taxonomy submitted to leading professional organizations as a proposed reference framework for identifying and governing common failure patterns in AI-assisted legal work. Rather than treating governance as policy added after implementation, QuisLex incorporates governance controls into workflow design from the outset, helping clients move from AI “experiments” to AI-enabled operating models that can withstand scrutiny from clients, regulators, courts, and insurers.

“As AI becomes embedded in professional work, the differentiator will not be who adopts AI first,” Gummaregula adds. “It will be who builds the institutional capability to use it responsibly, consistently, and at scale and who can demonstrate how that work was produced when it matters most.”

About QuisLex

QuisLex designs, implements, and operates legal workflows for legal departments and law firms, building operating models that clients can own and sustain. The company combines technology, process design, governance, and execution across client environments and delivers services across contracting, litigation, investigations, M&A due diligence, privacy, compliance, and legal operations. Through QuisLex Advisory, the company extends that experience to help organizations design AI-enabled operating models and build the institutional capability required for reliable AI-assisted legal work. With more than two decades of managed legal services experience, QuisLex was the first legal services provider to earn ISO 9001 quality management certification and has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers for 16 consecutive years. Learn more at quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com