AI/R Everymind Expands Salesforce Partner Cloud Practice to Transform Partner Ecosystems into Revenue Engines and Become the World's #1 Partner Cloud Integrator

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Everymind, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specialized in Agentic AI, today announced the expansion of its Salesforce Partner Cloud practice to help organizations transform partner ecosystems into intelligent revenue engines powered by data, automation, and AI.

Built on a foundation of 2,000 successful Salesforce implementations, AI/R Everymind, a Salesforce Summit Partner and recognized as a Top 5 Global Agentforce Partner, is significantly expanding its investment in Salesforce Partner Cloud with the goal of becoming the world's leading Salesforce Partner Cloud Systems Integrator. Leveraging deep expertise in Partner Cloud, Agentforce, and AI-driven business transformation, the company helps organizations drive higher efficiency and profitability across their partner ecosystems.

“Salesforce Partner Cloud is transforming how companies manage and optimize their partner ecosystems” said Ernie Molinaro, Senior Partner at AI/R. "Organizations are no longer satisfied with simply managing partners. They want to optimize pricing, incentives, revenue, and partner execution in real time while keeping partner and customer data protected in a centralized, governed structure. Salesforce Partner Cloud and Agentforce make that possible, and AI/R Everymind is helping customers successfully achieve these results."

The company’s expanded focus on Partner Cloud aligns with Salesforce’s vision of a connected partner experience powered by data, automation, and AI. By combining Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) and Channel Revenue Management capabilities, organizations can improve visibility, enforce pricing integrity, and drive predictable, profitable growth.

“Partners like AI/R Everymind play a critical role in helping customers realize the full value of Salesforce,” said Michael McGrath, Vice President, Global Partner Cloud Sales at Salesforce. “Their depth across Partner Cloud, data, and AI helps organizations transform their partner ecosystems into high-performing growth engines. We look forward to continuing to deliver meaningful business outcomes for our customers together.”

Upcoming Webinar: How CPG and Retail Companies Are Using Agentforce and Salesforce Partner Cloud to Ignite B2B Revenue

As part of this initiative, AI/R Everymind is hosting an executive webinar on how organizations can use Salesforce Partner Cloud to improve partner engagement and optimize channel revenue.

Webinar Details

• June 24th, Noon – 1:00 PM CDT

• Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9199693409631243605

What Attendees Will Learn

• How to improve channel performance across partner ecosystems

• How to optimize pricing, incentives, and contract compliance

• How to gain real-time visibility into partner performance

Featured Highlights

• Featured speaker from Salesforce

• Live demonstrations of real-world use cases

About AI/R Everymind

AI/R Everymind is a Salesforce Summit Partner, Top 5 Global Agentforce Partner, and brings a global team of more than 500 Salesforce-certified professionals. As a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering, its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact.

With proprietary AI platforms and hyper-specialized expertise, AI/R Everymind delivers enterprise-grade Salesforce and Agentforce solutions through AI-augmented nearshore teams.

Media Contact:

Caroline Randow

caroline.randow@aircompany.ai

