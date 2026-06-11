MILESEEY Tools and magicplan Announce Strategic Partnership, Debut Co-Branded S50R Laser Measuring Kit

LOS ANGELES and MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY Tools and magicplan today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping contractors, remodelers, designers, and serious DIY users move more efficiently from field measurements to project planning.

The collaboration brings together MILESEEY Tools' precision laser measuring technology and magicplan's floor plan, documentation, and project management platform, giving users a more streamlined way to capture measurements, document spaces, and organize project information.

"Contractors and remodelers do not just need accurate measurements; they need those measurements to move quickly into plans, estimates, and client conversations," said John, Vice President of North American Operations at MILESEEY Tools. "By enabling measurements captured on the S50R to transfer directly into magicplan via Bluetooth, we're helping users spend less time re-entering data and more time moving projects forward."

"At magicplan, our mission has always been to make spaces easier to capture, plan, and communicate," said Andreas Boehm, CEO of magicplan. "Working with MILESEEY Tools allows us to bring professional measurement hardware closer to the workflows our users rely on every day."

Introducing the S50R magicplan Edition Starter Kit

The first product resulting from the partnership is the S50R magicplan Edition Starter Kit, a co-branded package designed for renovation professionals, contractors, interior planners, estimators, and serious DIY users.





MILESEEY Tools x magicplan Co-Branded Laser Measuring Kit S50R

Using Bluetooth connectivity, measurements captured on the S50R can be sent directly into the magicplan app, allowing users to move from field measurement to floor plans, documentation, and project estimation with fewer manual steps and less risk of transcription errors.

The kit combines MILESEEY's S50R green-beam laser measure with exclusive magicplan benefits designed to help users move from measurement to planning more efficiently. It includes:

S50R green-beam laser distance meter

Co-branded MILESEEY Tools × magicplan EDC Crossbody Bag

50% Off first month of magicplan PROFlex

Eligibility for the 12-month MILESEEY First-Look Club, including opportunities to participate in future product trials

10-year limited warranty coverage



Together, these resources help users capture accurate site measurements, organize project information, create floor plans, and support estimation and project documentation workflows.

The S50R magicplan Edition Starter Kit will be available for presale beginning June 15, 2026, with official sales starting June 30, 2026, at a MSRP of USD $199.99, through the MILESEEY Tools official website.

Existing magicplan users can immediately take advantage of the integration with no additional setup required. Users simply connect the S50R to the magicplan app via Bluetooth to begin transferring measurements directly into their existing workflow.

Building a Broader Measure-to-Plan Ecosystem

The S50R magicplan Edition represents the first step in a broader partnership between MILESEEY Tools and magicplan.

Future initiatives are expected to extend across MILESEEY Tools' Green Revolution Series and Digital Laser Tape Measure product lines, bringing additional measurement solutions into the same planning and documentation ecosystem.

As part of this expansion, MILESEEY Tools will soon introduce a brand new green laser measure with a built-in camera, designed for long-distance and complex outdoor measurement applications and supported by both the MILESEEY Tools App and magicplan App.

About MILESEEY Tools

MILESEEY TOOLS is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to serve both professionals and everyday makers, MILESEEY TOOLS brings advanced engineering into inspirational, accessible solutions that deliver performance where it matters most.

As pioneers of green laser measurement tools, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser, infrared thermometry, and intelligent sensing technologies, MILESEEY TOOLS empowers users with industry-grade accuracy, effortless usability, and enduring strength for every challenge. From contractors and surveyors to DIYers and designers, we support real-world challenges with tools that simplify complexity, enhance efficiency, and inspire confident creation.

For more information, please visit https://www.mileseeytools.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Justine M at justine.m@tifcreative.com

About magicplan

magicplan helps contractors and field professionals connect the whole job in one place, from on-site capture to project completion. It turns measurements, photos, and field notes into floor plans, scopes, and estimates without duplicate entry or jumping between apps, so the work that usually waits in the office is ready sooner. magicplan plays well with the platforms teams already trust, keeping field and office in sync from the first walk-through onward.

For more information: https://magicplan.app

For business inquiries, please visit https://magicplan.app/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ffb1ff-15e4-48a5-8b8f-79324adb7642