ANSR Named a Leader in 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Center (GCC) Services

BENGALURU, KA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - June 11, 2026 - -

ANSR, a global leader in helping enterprises design, build, operate, and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced it has been officially named a Leader in the highly respected 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Center (GCC) Services. This prestigious recognition underscores ANSR's continued market dominance and its commitment to fundamentally redefining how multinational organizations establish high-performance capability centers globally.

The comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, which evaluates leading service providers actively supporting global enterprises across the entire GCC lifecycle, explicitly highlights ANSR's highly differentiated approach to capability center establishment. The analysis emphasizes its comprehensive end-to-end capabilities and seamlessly integrated, platform-led execution model. By continually innovating the setup process, ANSR empowers enterprises to rapidly launch and aggressively scale future-ready, deeply embedded GCCs with unprecedented speed, maximum operational flexibility, and guaranteed long-term strategic control. For enterprises looking to dive deeper into building these specialized innovation and delivery models, ansr.com/blog/all-you-need-to-know-about-coe provides a comprehensive framework and insights.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by ISG in the Global Capability Center Services landscape," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR and CEO, 1Wrk. "This recognition validates our continued commitment to helping enterprises build, scale, and transform their global teams through our unique blend of strategy, execution, technology, and innovation. Having supported over 225 GCCs globally, hired more than 250,000 employees, and managed over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace, we understand what it takes to create capability centers that deliver speed, scale, and sustainable enterprise value. As GCCs evolve into strategic engines of transformation, we are focused on helping enterprises build future-ready centers through differentiated AI-first GCC blueprints that drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term competitive advantage."

According to the rigorous evaluation conducted by ISG, ANSR's primary industry strengths include several critical operational pillars that separate the organization from traditional service providers:

Full-Stack GCC Ownership, ANSR actively operates as a single, fully integrated platform across every phase of GCC design, legal entity creation, advanced physical infrastructure build-out, specialized talent acquisition, and long-term operational run services. With over 200 distinct GCCs successfully supported, ANSR brings unmatched, battle-tested scale and flawless execution capability to the market, severely minimizing vendor handoffs and dramatically accelerating time to value.

Talent-Led Market Entry, Recognizing that human capital is the ultimate differentiator, ANSR positions talent strategy squarely at the core of its GCC design. By leveraging its proprietary Talent500 ecosystem, a heavily curated GCC talent database, and dedicated in-house employer branding capabilities, ANSR enables its clients to recruit top-tier professionals. Its highly specific, data-backed compensation insights and robust value proposition frameworks help enterprises compete effectively against heavily established legacy GCCs and agile, digital-native technology companies.

Proprietary Digital GCC Platform, ANSR has revolutionized center management with its proprietary 1Wrk™ SuperApp. This comprehensive digital ecosystem helps global enterprises effortlessly build and dynamically scale GCCs by seamlessly integrating specialized solutions for talent acquisition, workspace management, human resources, day-to-day operations, compliant payroll, advanced workflow automation, and strict corporate governance. This unified platform enables rapid setup, highly efficient operations, and greater visibility across the entire GCC lifecycle.

Zero-CapEx Subscription-Based Model, Removing traditional hurdles to global expansion, ANSR's innovative GCC as a Service model permanently removes massive upfront capital investment barriers, instead offering a highly flexible, pay-as-you-grow operational approach. Through meticulously standardized playbooks, fully managed incubator spaces, and highly secure managed build-operate-transfer constructs, ANSR enables major global enterprises to go live significantly faster while strictly preserving long-term strategic control.

"ANSR sets the benchmark in GCC design and setup, blending speed, scale and full-stack ownership. Its subscription model, infrastructure depth and talent ecosystem enable enterprises to launch future-ready GCCs with minimal friction and maximum control," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG.

ANSR's comprehensive, one-stop-shop model aggressively streamlines global execution, totally eliminating the complicated need for enterprises to manage multiple fragmented service providers. This integrated execution framework brings together talent, physical infrastructure, daily operations, and advanced technology into a unified approach, enabling enterprises to move from initial intent to massive impact with absolute confidence. This industry recognition formally underscores ANSR's continued evolution from simple GCC design and setup leadership to a much broader GCC services model that supports enterprises across the full lifecycle of their capability centers. For the complete official announcement, read the ANSR Named a Leader in 2026 ISG Provider Lens report.

About ANSR

https://youtu.be/h1nuHKUxzrw

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:



ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

Clint.Thomas@ansr.com

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045