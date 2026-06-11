Tom’s Watch Bar Brings Affordability Back to this Summer’s Biggest Sports Events

DENVER, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, is giving soccer fans an opportunity to be part of the action right as the world’s biggest soccer tournament arrives in the U.S.: a high-energy, immersive and affordable stadium-like viewing experience built for today’s global fans. With the tournament kicking off today, thousands of fans have reserved their seats at Tom’s Watch Bar venues across the country through its new tiered ticketing option in partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets. Fans can purchase tickets to reserve the best seats in the house at TomsWatchBar.com.

“Soccer has one of the world’s most passionate fanbases, and there is no better place for them to watch the action this summer than at Tom’s Watch Bar,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “Fans want to experience the excitement of the tournament, not just watch it on a single screen, and our winning experience combines premium viewing on 100+ HD screens, elevated food and craft beverage options, and a high-energy environment where people can cheer alongside friends and fellow fans – all at a price point that delivers value and guarantees the best seat outside of the stadium to watch all the action.”

With ticket prices to attend matches reportedly reaching up to thousands of dollars – not including food, transportation or merchandise – the cost of enjoying this summer’s tournament in person could potentially price out the most dedicated soccer supporters. To solve this challenge, Tom’s Watch Bar has launched an affordable alternative that mirrors the high energy and togetherness that soccer fans crave at two significantly lower price points.

Tom’s Watch Bar has seen considerable excitement from fans with sold out match days at multiple venues, signaling strong demand for an immersive matchday setting that also maximizes comfort, convenience and value. The tournament matches driving the most demand systemwide include Mexico vs. South Africa (June 11), USA vs. Paraguay (June 12), Brazil vs. Morocco (June 13), and USA vs. Australia (June 19).

Tom’s Watch Bar will show matches throughout the multi-week event at all its venues nationwide, including in three tournament cities – Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles – where the opening U.S. Men’s match will kick off at SoFi Stadium, steps away from Tom’s Watch Bar – Inglewood.

Tom’s Watch Bar is offering two, tiered ticket options for the World Soccer Cup to give fans flexibility and value:

VIP Premium Seating No waiting Best in house viewing experience with a private, designated VIP space Includes World Soccer Cup VIP Gift Bag with Panini Sticker Album







Reserved Seating Designated seat or table







Fans can also enjoy a variety of tournament-themed experiences throughout the event, including Panini collectibles, appearances from soccer personalities and former U.S. Men’s National Team players, and fan gatherings that bring supporters together before and after matches. Those who purchase reserved seating options will also receive exclusive gift bags, with items such as an exclusive Modelo Soccer Boot Mug and a World Soccer Cup Panini Sticker Album.

Tom’s Watch Bar venues are built to create a true stadium-like atmosphere for soccer fans, with designated viewing areas, big-screen action, and crowd energy that turns every match into a can’t-miss event. Fans do not need to buy a ticket to visit Tom’s Watch Bar on match days, but entry and seating will be accommodated on a first come, first serve basis.

Learn more at TomsWatchBar.com

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 13 states and Washington D.C., Tom’s Watch Bar is continuing to expand into major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

Media Contact

Marisa Breese, ICR

TomsWatchBar@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba9444b5-061f-422d-87ca-417df02c8c61