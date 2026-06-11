Lemonade Launches Renters Insurance in Montana

New York City, NY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) today announced that its renters insurance is now available in Montana, giving residents a fast and affordable way to protect their belongings.

Designed for renters who want a simpler insurance experience, Lemonade makes it possible to get a quote, purchase coverage, update a policy, and file a claim directly from its app. Nearly 40% of claims are handled instantly.

"Making insurance simple is at the core of everything we do," said Dan Timsit, Head of Renters Insurance at Lemonade. "We're excited to bring our renters insurance product to Montana and give residents an easier way to get covered."

Policies start at $5 per month, and according to company and industry data, Lemonade's renters insurance rates are approximately 30% lower than the national average.

Additional savings may be available for customers who bundle eligible insurance products, install qualifying safety devices, or choose annual billing.

Lemonade serves more than 3 million customers and has been recognized by publications including Forbes, CNBC, and U.S. News & World Report for its insurance products and customer experience.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers make it possible for over 3M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

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