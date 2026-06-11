RH CPAs Named Audit & Accountancy Services Provider of the Year for Fifth Consecutive Year Under Leon Rives’ Leadership

Chicago, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs is proud to announce it has received the Audit & Accountancy Services award at the Captive Review Awards USA 2026, presented on June 10 by Captive Review. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has earned this recognition.

The award was presented at the Captive Review Awards USA 2026 ceremony in Chicago, which celebrates excellence and innovation in the U.S. captive insurance sector.

The independent judging panel cited the firm’s distinguished performance, noting: "RH CPAs stands out for its responsive, efficient service, specialized knowledge in captive insurance, and ability to deliver personalized solutions for complex audit and tax requirements. The firm's strong industry reputation, innovative service approach, and sustained domestic and international growth further reinforce its position as a highly respected and well-recommended specialist provider."

"Being recognized for five years is an honor that reflects our team's ongoing dedication to our clients," said Leon Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. "We appreciate the trust our clients entrust to us and remain committed to setting the standard for audit and accountancy services in the captive industry."

Captive Review has been a trusted voice for the risk management and captive insurance communities since 1999. The Captive Review Awards event was held in conjunction with the 2026 Captive Review Conference USA, which brought together senior captive owners, risk managers, regulators, brokers, reinsurers and advisers to explore how captives are evolving in structure, governance and purpose. For more information about the Captive Review Awards USA 2026 winners, please visit: captivereview2026/en/page/2026-winners

About RH CPAs

RH CPAs is a growth-focused professional services firm dedicated to providing more than compliance. It partners with clients to help build their future. Led by Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives II, RH CPAs serves a diverse client base spanning nonprofits, school districts, and multi-billion dollar life insurance companies, with offices in North Carolina and operations in Karachi, Pakistan. The firm thrives on being different, not for its own sake, but because its clients deserve partners who think beyond the expected. Learn more at www.rh-accounting.com.







