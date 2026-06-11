StoneManor Homes Announces Grand Opening of its Inaugural Model Home at Grand Magnolia East Master-Planned Community

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneManor Homes is proud to announce the grand opening of its new model home in Grand Magnolia, one of Magnolia's newest master-planned communities. The public is invited to attend a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 20, featuring model home and coming soon inventory tours, a local food truck, complimentary face painting for children, and an opportunity to experience the StoneManor difference firsthand.

The event marks an exciting milestone for StoneManor Homes as the Houston-based builder continues its growth throughout Greater Houston. Guests will have the opportunity to explore thoughtfully designed floor plans, discover available homesites, and learn more about the builder's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, elevated design, and customer-focused homebuilding.

"Grand Magnolia represents the type of community where families can truly thrive, and we're excited to welcome homebuyers to experience everything this community and our homes have to offer," said John Tucker, Co-Founder of StoneManor Homes. "Our goal has always been to build homes that combine timeless design, functional living, and lasting value. We look forward to introducing more families to the StoneManor experience."

Located along FM 1488 in Magnolia, Grand Magnolia is a premier master-planned community designed to offer a resort-inspired lifestyle with future amenities that include a Crystal Lagoons® amenity, recreation areas, trails, and gathering spaces. Residents enjoy convenient access to major employment centers while maintaining the charm and natural beauty that have made Magnolia one of the fastest-growing areas in the region.

During the grand opening event, visitors can tour the professionally designed model home, meet members of the StoneManor team, and learn about available floor plans and quick move-in opportunities. Families are encouraged to bring children to enjoy complimentary face painting while enjoying tacos and quesadillas from a local food truck.

StoneManor Homes was founded by industry veterans John Tucker and Scott Sparks with a vision to create homes that reflect the way today's families live. Backed by decades of experience in homebuilding, the company focuses on thoughtful architecture, quality construction, and homes designed for modern lifestyles.

The Grand Magnolia model home grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 20, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 301 Box Elder Court, Stagecoach, Texas 77354.

For more information about StoneManor Homes and available homes in Grand Magnolia, visit stonemanorhomes.com.

About StoneManor Homes

StoneManor Homes is a Houston-based homebuilder dedicated to creating inspired homes and refined living experiences throughout Greater Houston. Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience, StoneManor combines thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and customer-focused service to deliver homes that fit the way people live today.

Media Contact:

Alicia Lynch

Marketing@StoneManorHomes.com

346-299-5298



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa89a90-2e7b-449d-96e2-20e61f709f50