Restaurants Canada Welcomes National Food Security Strategy

Ottawa, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada welcomed the federal government's National Food Security Strategy announced today by Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling it an important step toward strengthening Canada's food system through investments in domestic food production, processing, and distribution infrastructure.

Several recommendations advanced by Restaurants Canada during consultations are reflected in the strategy, including investments in food terminals and food hubs, measures to strengthen competition and consumer affordability, efforts to reduce regulatory barriers, and initiatives aimed at expanding domestic food processing capacity and improving supply-chain resilience.

“We were encouraged to see several of the priorities Restaurants Canada advanced during consultations reflected in the final strategy,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “Food security depends on strong domestic production and processing capacity, efficient distribution networks, competitive markets, and reliable access to food. The strategy recognizes the importance of strengthening each of those elements.”

With the average transaction sitting at approximately $12 per person, restaurants provide an accessible source of nourishment for millions of Canadians. For many Canadians—including busy families, seniors, students, shift workers, travellers, people living in temporary accommodations, and those without access to cooking facilities—restaurants are often the most practical, affordable, and reliable way to obtain meals.

Every day, Canadians make approximately 23.7 million visits to restaurants. The restaurant industry purchases approximately $43 billion in food and beverages annually, including roughly $30 billion from Canadian suppliers, making it the largest purchaser of Canadian agricultural products. It directly employs 1.2 million Canadians and serves as an important link between producers and consumers across the country.

“Restaurants operate at the intersection of food production, processing, distribution, labour, affordability, and consumer demand,” said Higginson. “That gives our industry a practical understanding of how food moves through the economy and reaches Canadians. As the strategy is implemented, Restaurants Canada looks forward to contributing that perspective to help advance the government's objectives and strengthen food security for Canadians.”

Restaurants Canada's submission to the National Food Security Strategy can be found

here.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $125 billion industry employing 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.