Sperax Launches SperaxOS: The AI Agent Workspace for DeFi, Seven Years in the Making

Palo Alto, California, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperax, the DeFi protocol founded in late 2019 and creator of USDs, the first auto-yield stablecoin, today announced that SperaxOS, its AI agent workspace for DeFi, is now fully public and open source. The complete platform is available at chat.sperax.io.



SperaxOS is not a startup's first product. Sperax has been building on-chain financial infrastructure for seven years, backed by Jump Crypto, Polychain Capital, Amber Group, and Outlier Ventures, and has shipped through every market cycle since: a governance token live since 2020, a stablecoin that pioneered automatic yield in 2021, audited protocol upgrades from Quantstamp, CertiK, SlowMist, and PeckShield, and, since 2025, a programmable agent layer live on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. With today's release, all of it converges into a single open platform where anyone can build, deploy, and monetize AI agents that act safely on-chain.

Seven years of shipping

2019 , Sperax is founded with a mission to build modern money on blockchain rails and make on-chain finance usable and trustworthy.

, Sperax is founded with a mission to build modern money on blockchain rails and make on-chain finance usable and trustworthy. 2020 , The SPA governance token launches, backed by Jump Crypto, Polychain Capital, Amber Group, and Outlier Ventures. veSPA staking puts protocol decisions in the hands of long-term holders.

, The governance token launches, backed by Jump Crypto, Polychain Capital, Amber Group, and Outlier Ventures. veSPA staking puts protocol decisions in the hands of long-term holders. December 2021 , Sperax ships USDs on Arbitrum: the first auto-yield stablecoin. Holders earn yield directly in their wallet, no staking, no claiming, no gas, from fully collateralized reserves deployed into audited DeFi strategies.

, Sperax ships on Arbitrum: the first auto-yield stablecoin. Holders earn yield directly in their wallet, no staking, no claiming, no gas, from fully collateralized reserves deployed into audited DeFi strategies. 2022–2024 , The Demeter protocol brings permissionless liquidity farming; USDs 2.0 and Demeter 2.0 ship alongside audits from Quantstamp, CertiK, SlowMist, and PeckShield and an open bug bounty program.

, The protocol brings permissionless liquidity farming; and ship alongside audits from Quantstamp, CertiK, SlowMist, and PeckShield and an open bug bounty program. April 2025 , The community locks in decentralization into the token itself.

, The community locks in decentralization into the token itself. July 2025 , SPA expands to BNB Chain and is listed on Binance Alpha , joining existing availability on Coinbase; verified listings follow on Trust Wallet and BNB Chain's DappBay, with institutional custody support from Anchorage Digital .

, SPA expands to BNB Chain and is listed on , joining existing availability on Coinbase; verified listings follow on Trust Wallet and BNB Chain's DappBay, with institutional custody support from . Q3–Q4 2025 , The SperaxOS agent layer goes live on Arbitrum and BNB Chain: autonomous capital execution, dynamic yield optimization, and on-chain risk defense, real-time depeg alerts, automated contract scanning, circuit breakers, and reputation analysis. In December, the SperaxOS Agent Index API opens a library of 500+ specialized DeFi agents to developers, and Sperax contributes an open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to Anthropic's official registry, letting assistants like Claude query live DeFi data in natural language.

, The SperaxOS agent layer goes live on Arbitrum and BNB Chain: autonomous capital execution, dynamic yield optimization, and on-chain risk defense, real-time depeg alerts, automated contract scanning, circuit breakers, and reputation analysis. In December, the opens a library of 500+ specialized DeFi agents to developers, and Sperax contributes an open-source server to Anthropic's official registry, letting assistants like Claude query live DeFi data in natural language. January 2026 , Sperax marks its seventh anniversary and announces a Google Cloud collaboration, with $200,000 in infrastructure backing to power real-time AI analytics across 10+ blockchains.

, Sperax marks its seventh anniversary and announces a collaboration, with $200,000 in infrastructure backing to power real-time AI analytics across 10+ blockchains. March 2026 , Sperax ships an x402 payment facilitator on Arbitrum, gasless micropayments for AI agents and APIs, and the first facilitator to support a yield-bearing stablecoin, plus Agent Groups , where specialized research, strategy, risk, and dev agents collaborate on a single problem like an on-chain trading desk.

, Sperax ships an on Arbitrum, gasless micropayments for AI agents and APIs, and the first facilitator to support a yield-bearing stablecoin, plus , where specialized research, strategy, risk, and dev agents collaborate on a single problem like an on-chain trading desk. June 2026, SperaxOS goes fully public and open source.

"We have spent seven years earning the right to ship this," said the Sperax founding team. "DeFi's whole premise is that you shouldn't have to trust a black box with your money, and that has to apply to the AI layer too. If an agent is going to hold permissions over real assets, its code, its guardrails, and its incentives need to be inspectable by anyone. Open-sourcing SperaxOS isn't a launch stunt; it's the only credible way to put AI agents in charge of capital."

What ships today

100+ built-in DeFi and Web3 tools, zero integration work. Swaps and DEX aggregation (Uniswap, PancakeSwap, 1inch), lending, bridges, perpetuals, limit and DCA orders, yield optimization, portfolio tracking, token-approval auditing, MEV protection, transaction simulation, on-chain forensics, prediction markets (Polymarket, Kalshi), and analytics from DefiLlama, Dune, CoinGecko, Etherscan, and more. Every tool is composable and callable by any agent.

Swaps and DEX aggregation (Uniswap, PancakeSwap, 1inch), lending, bridges, perpetuals, limit and DCA orders, yield optimization, portfolio tracking, token-approval auditing, MEV protection, transaction simulation, on-chain forensics, prediction markets (Polymarket, Kalshi), and analytics from DefiLlama, Dune, CoinGecko, Etherscan, and more. Every tool is composable and callable by any agent. AI-native from the ground up. Support for 70+ model providers, agent orchestration, streaming, a smart tool router that picks the right tool for each request, and a strategy engine that compiles multi-step DeFi workflows into executable, auditable plans.

Support for 70+ model providers, agent orchestration, streaming, a smart tool router that picks the right tool for each request, and a strategy engine that compiles multi-step DeFi workflows into executable, auditable plans. Safety as architecture, not an afterthought. A dedicated DeFi Guard reviews every on-chain action for risk, slippage, and MEV exposure; transactions are simulated and previewed before commit; nothing moves funds without explicit approval. This is the same risk-first discipline that has governed USDs since 2021.

A dedicated DeFi Guard reviews every on-chain action for risk, slippage, and MEV exposure; transactions are simulated and previewed before commit; nothing moves funds without explicit approval. This is the same risk-first discipline that has governed USDs since 2021. An on-chain agent economy. Agents are registered as ERC-8004 NFTs with SPA staking and a transparent 70/20/10 revenue split between creators, the protocol, and delegated stakers, extending SPA's utility from governance into a working agent marketplace.

Agents are registered as ERC-8004 NFTs with SPA staking and a transparent 70/20/10 revenue split between creators, the protocol, and delegated stakers, extending SPA's utility from governance into a working agent marketplace. Developer SDKs in TypeScript and Python. Giveing developers DeFi intelligence, the agent runtime, and the on-chain agent registry in a few lines of code.

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About Sperax

Founded in late 2019 and backed by Jump Crypto, Polychain Capital, Amber Group, and Outlier Ventures, Sperax builds open on-chain financial infrastructure. The protocol created USDs, the first auto-yield stablecoin, launched on Arbitrum in December 2021, and the Demeter liquidity protocol, and is governed by veSPA holders through the Sperax DAO. Its contracts are audited by Quantstamp, CertiK, SlowMist, and PeckShield. SperaxOS, its open-source AI agent workspace, combines a multi-provider AI runtime, 89 composable DeFi tools, and an on-chain agent economy into a single self-hostable platform, so users go from natural language to safe, previewed on-chain execution, and agent builders earn from what they create.