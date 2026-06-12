Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 455 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|4 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 722
|41.67
|42.05
|41.90
|280 106
|MTF CBOE
|2 927
|41.67
|42.20
|41.85
|121 968
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 860
|41.49
|41.65
|41.35
|243 131
|MTF CBOE
|3 946
|41.50
|41.75
|41.35
|163 759
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|8 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 388
|41.15
|41.45
|40.85
|221 716
|MTF CBOE
|2 689
|41.14
|41.40
|40.95
|110 625
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|9 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 979
|41.42
|41.75
|41.00
|289 070
|MTF CBOE
|2 853
|41.42
|41.70
|40.95
|118 171
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|40.31
|40.60
|40.05
|282 170
|MTF CBOE
|4 300
|40.21
|40.50
|40.00
|172 903
|MTF Turquoise
|600
|40.15
|40.15
|40.15
|24 090
|MTF Aquis
|191
|40.05
|40.10
|40.05
|7 650
|Total
|49 455
|41.16
|42.20
|40.00
|2 035 360
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 301 shares during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 June 2026
|1 001
|41.56
|41.90
|41.30
|41 602
|5 June 2026
|620
|41.46
|41.60
|41.30
|25 705
|8 June 2026
|1 280
|40.97
|41.20
|40.80
|52 442
|9 August 2026
|1 200
|41.15
|41.40
|40.80
|49 380
|10 June 2026
|2 200
|40.30
|40.65
|40.00
|88 660
|Total
|6 301
|257 788
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 June 2026
|801
|41.92
|42.00
|41.90
|33 578
|5 June 2026
|618
|41.66
|41.70
|41.50
|25 746
|8 June 2026
|1 782
|41.34
|41.50
|41.10
|73 668
|9 August 2026
|800
|41.65
|41.80
|41.60
|33 320
|10 June 2026
|400
|40.45
|40.50
|40.40
|16 180
|Total
|4 401
|182 492
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 029 shares.
On 10 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 143 838 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment