Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 455 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 4 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 722 41.67 42.05 41.90 280 106 MTF CBOE 2 927 41.67 42.20 41.85 121 968 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 860 41.49 41.65 41.35 243 131 MTF CBOE 3 946 41.50 41.75 41.35 163 759 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 388 41.15 41.45 40.85 221 716 MTF CBOE 2 689 41.14 41.40 40.95 110 625 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 9 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 979 41.42 41.75 41.00 289 070 MTF CBOE 2 853 41.42 41.70 40.95 118 171 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 40.31 40.60 40.05 282 170 MTF CBOE 4 300 40.21 40.50 40.00 172 903 MTF Turquoise 600 40.15 40.15 40.15 24 090 MTF Aquis 191 40.05 40.10 40.05 7 650 Total 49 455 41.16 42.20 40.00 2 035 360

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 301 shares during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 June 2026 1 001 41.56 41.90 41.30 41 602 5 June 2026 620 41.46 41.60 41.30 25 705 8 June 2026 1 280 40.97 41.20 40.80 52 442 9 August 2026 1 200 41.15 41.40 40.80 49 380 10 June 2026 2 200 40.30 40.65 40.00 88 660 Total 6 301 257 788





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 June 2026 801 41.92 42.00 41.90 33 578 5 June 2026 618 41.66 41.70 41.50 25 746 8 June 2026 1 782 41.34 41.50 41.10 73 668 9 August 2026 800 41.65 41.80 41.60 33 320 10 June 2026 400 40.45 40.50 40.40 16 180 Total 4 401 182 492

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 029 shares.

On 10 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 143 838 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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