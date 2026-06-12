Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 455 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
4 June 2026Euronext Brussels6 72241.6742.0541.90280 106
 MTF CBOE2 92741.6742.2041.85121 968
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 86041.4941.6541.35243 131
 MTF CBOE3 94641.5041.7541.35163 759
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
8 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 38841.1541.4540.85221 716
 MTF CBOE2 68941.1441.4040.95110 625
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
9 June 2026Euronext Brussels6 97941.4241.7541.00289 070
 MTF CBOE2 85341.4241.7040.95118 171
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 June 2026Euronext Brussels7 00040.3140.6040.05282 170
 MTF CBOE4 30040.2140.5040.00172 903
 MTF Turquoise60040.1540.1540.1524 090
 MTF Aquis19140.0540.1040.057 650
Total 49 45541.1642.2040.002 035 360

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 301 shares during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 June 2026 to 10 June 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 June 20261 00141.5641.9041.3041 602
5 June 202662041.4641.6041.3025 705
8 June 20261 28040.9741.2040.8052 442
9 August 20261 20041.1541.4040.8049 380
10 June 20262 20040.3040.6540.0088 660
Total6 301   257 788


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 June 202680141.9242.0041.9033 578
5 June 202661841.6641.7041.5025 746
8 June 20261 78241.3441.5041.1073 668
9 August 202680041.6541.8041.6033 320
10 June 202640040.4540.5040.4016 180
Total4 401   182 492

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 029 shares.

On 10 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 143 838 own shares, or 4.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260612E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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