CoinEx Updates Proof of Reserves, Reinforcing 100% Reserve Bottom Line and Long-Term Commitment to Asset Security





HONG KONG, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange renowned for its professional, secure, and user-centric trading ecosystem, has officially released its latest regular monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) update. The data once again demonstrates that safeguarding users’ assets is not just a protocol, but a long-standing commitment deeply embedded within the platform's operational framework.



Transparent Breakdown: Exceptional Capital Resilience

As one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly disclose comprehensive reserve data, CoinEx treats Proof of Reserves as a standard practice for sustainable development. According to the latest audited data, the total market value of assets held securely within CoinEx wallets stands at an impressive $528,103,646.52





The minimum reserve ratio for all covered mainstream tokens comfortably surpasses the 100% baseline:

CET: 102.76%

102.76% USDT: 106.53%

106.53% USDC: 102.72%

102.72% BTC: 105.33%

105.33% ETH: 100.23%

100.23% DOGE: 100.83%



CoinEx remains prioritizing user security and upholding absolute transparency as a permanent operational standard. By maintaining a strict 1:1 reserve ratio, CoinEx ensures that every single dollar of user assets is fully backed and readily available for frictionless withdrawals under any market conditions. These figures reflect the platform’s exceptional financial resilience, robust risk management, and highly responsible asset custody practices.



Earned Trust Through Consistency

Trust is not given; it is earned through unwavering consistency. CoinEx’s monthly Proof of Reserves serves as an ongoing testament to our global community that their funds are handled with institutional-grade security.



By championing publicly accessible financial data, CoinEx not only strengthens long-term investor confidence but also contributes to driving a healthier trading environment.

For more information: https://www.coinex.com/en/reserve-proof.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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