DYWIDAG Group Acquisition of Interspan

Munich, Germany, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG Group (“DYWIDAG”), a leading global provider of geotechnical products, post-tensioning services and stay-cable solution services today announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Interspan (Holdings) Pty Limited (“Interspan”) a leading provider of post-tensioning and concrete repair & strengthening services in Australia, UK and Europe.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2026, subject to customary closing conditions (including completion of a written procedure with the company’s bondholders) and any necessary regulatory approvals

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Sydney (Australia), Interspan employs more than 400 people, has annual revenues of 75m euros and long-term relationships with leading contractors in Australia and some of the largest players globally. It is a vertically integrated specialist engineering and construction business that provides post-tensioning, structural strengthening, and remediation solutions for new and existing concrete structures, with engineering, design, and installation delivered in-house.

Interspan represents a compelling strategic fit for DYWIDAG as it:

Extends DYWIDAG’s core services in Australia and the UK to include post-tensioning and repair & strengthening services;

Leverages Interspan’s strengths in repair & strengthening services to unlock new opportunities in America, UK, and Europe; and

Is expected to generate substantial synergies from supply chain savings.

The founders of Interspan, Don Fraser and James Laws, will remain with the business post-completion in order to ensure a smooth transition and deliver on the strategic growth initiatives of the combined group.

The transaction is a highly significant milestone for DYWIDAG and will create an international market leader in the provision of its core services which had combined revenues of 465m euros as of end March 2026 with 10%+ EBITDA margins.

DYWIDAG was advised by A&O Shearman LLP (legal counsel) and EY Parthenon (financial & tax due diligence advisor). Interspan was advised by Greenstone Partners (corporate advisor), Mont Lawyers (legal counsel) and Magpie Advisory (tax advisor).

Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG, commented:

"Interspan is an exceptional business with a strong track record of customer satisfaction and financial performance. The combination of Interspan and DYWIDAG reinforces our position as a global market leader in the provision of post tensioning, stay-cable solutions, geotechnical products and specialist repair and strengthening solutions”

James Laws, Joint founder of Interspan, commented:

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Interspan. DYWIDAG is a global market leader and we see a clear strategic fit between our businesses. DYWIDAG’s international platform, technical capabilities and long-term investment mindset provide significant opportunities to accelerate Interspan’s growth in existing markets, expand into new markets and further enhance our offering to our clients.

Don Fraser and I are incredibly proud of what the Interspan team has built and we look forward to working with DYWIDAG to take the business to the next level.”

For further information, please contact:

DYWIDAG Group Hugh Pelham, Chief Executive Officer www.dywidag.com Piotr Peczak, Chief Financial Officer Investor.relations@dywidag.com

About DYWIDAG Group

DYWIDAG is a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground and to construct or strengthen concrete or steel structures. The company also provides infrastructure monitoring services.

The business was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Munich.

The main service lines are post-tensioning systems, geotechnical products for ground support, stay cables systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Key customers are companies in the infrastructure, energy, and residential/commercial building industries.

For more information, please visit the DYWIDAG Group website: www.dywidag.com

About Interspan

Interspan is a specialist engineering and construction business providing post-tensioning, structural strengthening, and remediation solutions for new and existing concrete structures, with engineering, design, and installation delivered in-house

For new structures, Interspan designs and installs post-tensioning systems (slab, multi-strand, and stress bar) that enable thinner slabs, longer spans, and reduced material use across buildings, bridges, and civil structures.

For existing structures, the Group provides strengthening and remediation services, including CFRP1 strengthening, concrete repair, external post-tensioning, and cathodic protection

Founded in 2006, the Group employs +400 people and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with operations across Australia, the UK, Europe and Asia

For more information, please visit the Interspan Group website: https://interspan.global/