Munich, Germany, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSI Holding GmbH (the “Issuer”), part of DYWIDAG Group (“DYWIDAG”), today announces the successful completion of the written procedure initiated on 12 June 2026 (the “Written Procedure”) relating to the Issuer’s outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds 2025/2029 with ISIN SE0025937956 (the “Bonds”).

The Issuer has requested that holders of the Bonds waive the incurrence test under the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”) for the purposes of issuance of EUR 50 million subsequent bond issue to partly finance the acquisition of Interspan (Holdings) Pty Limited (the “Tap Issue”) and approve an amendment to the Terms and Conditions by amending the definition of “Excluded Jurisdictions”, as further described in the notice of Written Procedure dated 12 June 2026 (the “WP Notice”).

A sufficient number of holders of Bonds participated in the Written Procedure to form a quorum, and bondholders representing approximately 96.11 per cent. of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds voted in favour of the Request (as defined in the WP Notice). Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), acting as agent for the bondholders (the “Agent”), has today confirmed that the Written Procedure has been successfully concluded.

As a result of the Written Procedure being approved, settlement of subsequent bonds under the Tap Issue, as announced in the press release dated 12 June 2026, will occur on 3 July 2026.

The Request will become effective subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the WP Notice. A consent fee of 1.00 per cent. of the nominal amount of each Bond, being EUR 1,000 per Bond, will be paid on 7 July 2026 on a pro rata basis to eligible holders of Bonds as of the consent fee record date, being 30 June 2026 (as announced by way of a press release on 29 June 2026). Further details are available in the WP Notice published on the Issuer’s and the Agent’s respective websites.

Contact information relating to the written procedure

For questions to the Issuer regarding the Request, please contact Arctic Securities at project_down_under@arctic.com.

For questions to the Agent regarding the administration of the written procedure, please contact Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.

For further information, please contact:

DYWIDAG Group www.dywidag.com

Hugh Pelham, Chief Executive Officer Investor.relations@dywidag.com

Piotr Peczak, Chief Financial Officer

About DYWIDAG Group

DYWIDAG is a specialist engineering business providing products and services to stabilize ground and to construct or strengthen concrete or steel structures. The company also provides infrastructure monitoring services.

The business was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Munich.

The main service lines are post-tensioning systems, geotechnical products for ground support, stay cables systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Key customers are companies in the infrastructure, energy, and residential/commercial building industries.

For more information, please visit the DYWIDAG Group website: www.dywidag.com