Rocket Lab To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced today its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index. This milestone places Rocket Lab among the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Rocket Lab’s addition to the index will become effective prior to market open on Monday, 22 June, 2026.

“This is a landmark moment for Rocket Lab. Inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 reflects the extraordinary journey our team has been on, from a small company with big ambitions to a global space leader,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck. “It’s an honor to be recognised alongside some of the world’s most innovative companies. It underscores the growing importance of the space economy and our leading role within it. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and even more excited about what comes next.”

Rocket Lab went public on the Nasdaq in 2021 and today has completed more than 80 successful launches deploying more than 250 satellites to orbit. The company is developing a medium class Rocket called Neutron tailored for constellation deployment, is a leading provider of hypersonic test launch capability to the Department of War, and has developed an extensive portfolio of spacecraft and subsystems powering national security programs, commercial constellations, and complex science and exploration missions for NASA.

Rocket Lab's proven flight heritage and vertically integrated approach position it as a key enabler of the rapidly growing commercial, civil, and national security space sectors.

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Rocket Lab images and video: https://www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab/

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/103db9c7-3ae1-4a2a-b0ee-3181c220db63