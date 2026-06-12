HTX Releases May Performance Report: TradFi Monthly Trading Volume Surpasses $1 Billion, While Multi-Front Progress Rebuilds Ecosystem Confidence





PANAMA CITY, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 2026 proved to be a consequential month for the global cryptocurrency industry, marked by both market stress and renewed momentum. As the AI narrative continued to gather pace, the convergence between traditional finance and digital assets accelerated, and institutional capital flowed steadily back into the market. For HTX and its tens of millions of users worldwide, however, the month carried added significance. It not only reflected the resilience forged through navigating market volatility together, but also demonstrated HTX's commitment to honoring user trust through tangible actions.

In May, HTX engaged proactively on regulatory matters and worked with relevant stakeholders to support the orderly development of the industry. According to CoinMarketCap data, HTX ranked first globally in 7-day net capital inflows among major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges as of June 10, attracting over $27.5 million. This inflow trend reflects sustained market confidence and continued user engagement with the platform.

Throughout May, the platform remained steadfast in its user-first approach, driving progress across four key areas: asset expansion, yield optimization, product innovation, and ecosystem co-building. Total platform trading volume increased by 3.11% month-over-month, accompanied by a steady recovery in futures market share. Notably, HTX expanded its TradFi trading matrix to 75 specialized assets, driving monthly TradFi futures trading volume past the $1 billion threshold. This performance underscores HTX's commitment to maintaining user trust and its ability to drive sustainable growth in the next phase of development.



User Asset Protection and Reserve Transparency





Security and transparency remain core operating priorities for HTX.

Against a backdrop of external pressure, HTX users remained highly engaged throughout a volatile period. To honor the long-term trust of its community, HTX continues to provide verifiable transparency through regular disclosures of its asset reserves. According to the latest Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) data released on June 1, 2026 (UTC), HTX maintained a reserve ratio exceeding 100% across all major digital assets. As a pioneer in disclosing Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX has publicly released PoR reports for 44 consecutive months, providing long-term protection for user asset security. Users can access the monthly updated reports from the "Assets - PoR Reports" page on the HTX official website.

Building on its foundation of security and user rewards initiatives, HTX recently announced the official launch of its User Appreciation Program, expressing gratitude for user trust and continued support. From June 1 to June 15, 2026, HTX is rolling out an appreciation airdrop valued at over $10 million for all users. The program features ten limited-time benefits spanning trading, wealth management, lending, and customer support. These initiatives are all designed to lower participation barriers, optimize capital efficiency, and deliver a premium trading experience. In addition, HTX's Bitcoin Pizza Day campaign attracted over 130,000 participants, including more than 11,000 new users, and distributed rewards totaling more than 130,000 USDT.

Having successfully navigated multiple market cycles alongside global users over the past thirteen years, HTX remains committed to protecting user assets while delivering targeted incentives to its community.



Spot Activity Strengthens as Earn Delivers Competitive Yields





In May, the HTX spot trading segment deployed targeted trading incentives covering high-impact and mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, SUI, TON, ZEC, HYPE, and WLD. These campaigns engaged over 20,000 participant interactions, driving cumulative spot trading volume past 500 million USDT. BTC alone accounted for more than 70% of participants in a single event, indicating strong user engagement around popular digital assets. HTX also introduced the "72-Hour Rapid Challenge" to capture immediate market trends, successfully accelerating asset listings and user engagement for high-momentum assets such as SKYAI and HYPE.

On the asset listing front, HTX launched six new tokens in May, featuring BILL, ZEST, and CTR as debut listings. BILL and ZEST recorded maximum post-listing gains of 300% and 124%, respectively, delivering strong returns for early participants.

The HTX Earn segment maintained its competitive yield profile. Flexible Earn products for core stablecoins including USDT, USDD, and USDC delivered an APY of up to 10%, further consolidating the platform's industry-leading position. The VIP Flexible product remained well received by high-value clients, while the subscription scale of major PoS tokens grew by nearly 20%. Additionally, HTX Earn launched 10 NewList products, attracting over $10 million in subscription volume. A dedicated appreciation campaign distributed an airdrop of 1.5 billion $HTX tokens, drawing 20,000 participants and generating $20 million in subscriptions.



TradFi Futures Matrix Expands to 75 Specialized Assets





The Futures segment represented a key growth driver for HTX in May. The platform implemented a significant expansion of its futures trading pairs in the TradFi zone, listing 51 new assets (including 42 stock assets and 9 cryptocurrency contracts). This expansion brought the total number of tradable TradFi assets to 75, strategically covering four high-growth sectors: AI semiconductors, consumer finance, new energy, and advanced technology. High-demand AI compute assets such as AMD, AVGO, QCOM, and ARM, alongside resilient defensive stocks like NFLX, JPM, and LLY, and pre-IPO assets including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, are now fully integrated into the HTX futures ecosystem. This framework enables global users to engage with premier cross-market assets directly within the exchange environment without having to transfer capital across platforms. Consequently, monthly TradFi trading volume surpassed $1 billion, driving a 5% month-over-month increase in overall futures trading volume.

SmartEarn delivered an average daily annualized yield of 2.33% in May, with a single-day high of 4.11% — up 0.61 percentage points from April’s average daily annualized yield. With no minimum participation threshold, no lock-up restrictions, and daily yield distribution, the product continues to outperform comparable offerings across major exchanges. In June, HTX will roll out a dedicated 4% APY for USDD within SmartEarn, allowing users to earn stable yields while simultaneously utilizing USDD as futures trading margin to improve overall capital efficiency.



System Enhancements and Global Compliance Footprint

In May, HTX's futures system rolled out a series of user-centric upgrades designed to make every trade more efficient, transparent, and secure. The new order-chasing feature was added to limit orders, while the web interface now displays estimated liquidation prices in real time, making risk boundaries clearer at a glance. Users can now synchronize leverage settings across multiple trading pairs with one click. The positions page added realized PnL and breakeven price fields, making position management more transparent and intuitive. The web version also introduced a PnL-sharing feature, enabling users to generate and share posters of profitable trades with a single click.

The copy trading ecosystem also maintained strong growth. Lead Traders' monthly trading volume reached $150 million, up 66% month-over-month. Backed by the “First Order Protection” mechanism, the segment saw a 35% growth in new users, and a 55% month-over-month increase in copy trading volume. Addictionally, grid trading generated $260 million in trading volume, up 29% from the previous month. HTX will roll out mobile grid functionalities and advanced range modification features in June to support the evolving needs of high-volume traders.

On the compliance front, HTX's virtual asset exchange initiative in Kyrgyzstan reached a key milestone. The platform has formalized its license application pathway, regulatory parameters, and scope of business operations. The project has transitioned into local infrastructure deployment, systematically advancing its KYC/AML compliance frameworks, risk control models, and secure underlying architecture to deepen HTX's regulatory presence in the Central Asian market.

Looking Ahead to June: More Benefits Already on the Way

HTX's May performance reflected measured progress across key operating metrics. Ranking first globally in net capital inflows, surpassing $1 billion in TradFi volume, and delivering more than $10 million in user benefits — every milestone reflects the shared effort between HTX and its users.

Moving into June, HTX will continue advancing its User Appreciation Program, begin public beta testing for Ceffu third-party custody solutions, launch the exclusive USDD SmartEarn APY offering, and roll out additional platform features. By combining product excellence with ecosystem expansion, HTX remains focused on building a secure, efficient, and transparent environment for digital asset participation worldwide.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

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