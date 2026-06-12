MADD Canada to Honour Newfoundland and Labrador Police Officers for Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, police officers from across Newfoundland and Labrador will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to preventing impaired driving at MADD Canada’s annual Team Nick Coates Awards ceremony.

This year, 18 police officers will be awarded for making the province’s roads, waterways, and trails safer for everyone: 12 from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) and six officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Officers who have taken at least 12 impaired drivers off the roads in 2025 will receive the Gold Award, while those who have removed at least eight will receive the Silver Award. The Top Performers for the RCMP and RNC will also be honoured during the ceremony. Additionally, officers will receive special commemorative challenge coins.

“Police officers are among MADD Canada's strongest partners in the fight against impaired driving,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Through their dedication and commitment to law enforcement, they help prevent crashes, save lives, and make our communities safer. We are proud to recognize these officers and grateful for our ongoing partnership with the RNC and RCMP in working toward a future free from impaired driving.”

“I want to offer my sincere congratulations to the officers being recognized, and all RNC patrol and traffic services officers, for their commitment to detecting and apprehending impaired drivers,” said Chief Patrick R. Roche, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. “For the RNC, these awards are about more than celebrating the number of charges laid by a single officer – they are about recognizing that for every impaired driver removed from our roadways, there is one less family that has to suffer because of another’s conscious decision to drive after drinking or using drugs.”

Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John’s in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick’s family has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick’s stepmother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick’s stepmother, Terry Coates, Nick’s father, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca

Cst. Stephanie Myers, Media Relations and Public Communications Officer, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, media@rnc.gov.nl.ca, 709-729-8658