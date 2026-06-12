The Space Trade Is Just Beginning: 3 Small-Cap Names That Could Soar Alongside SpaceX

DENVER, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com ) – The space economy may have just entered a new era.

After years of speculation, reports indicate that SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) has launched what is being called the largest IPO in history, pricing shares at $135 and raising approximately $75 billion while achieving a valuation approaching $1.8 trillion. Investor demand reportedly exceeded available shares by a wide margin, underscoring the growing appetite for companies tied to space infrastructure, satellite communications, advanced materials, defense technology, and next-generation aerospace innovation.

Whether SpaceX ultimately justifies its historic valuation remains to be seen. However, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: investors are no longer viewing space as science fiction. They are viewing it as a multi-trillion-dollar economic opportunity. From launch systems and satellite networks to advanced materials and futuristic manufacturing technologies, a growing ecosystem of companies could potentially benefit from the spotlight now shining on the sector.

Here are three stocks investors may want to watch as the SpaceX era unfolds.

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Xeriant

While Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) is often associated with advanced construction materials, the company is quietly building a portfolio of technologies that extend far beyond traditional building products. Most recently, Xeriant announced that its NexBoard™ fire-resistant construction panel achieved a Class A fire rating under ASTM E84 testing, one of the industry's most respected fire-performance standards. The certification represents a major milestone as the company advances commercialization efforts for the technology.

The broader story, however, may be even more compelling. Xeriant has been involved in the development and evaluation of multiple emerging technologies that could have applications across aerospace, defense, and advanced materials-related initiatives. Adding to the company's aerospace credibility, former NASA astronaut Steven Swanson serves on Xeriant's Board of Advisors. As governments and private companies invest billions into next-generation space infrastructure, advanced lightweight materials and innovative engineering solutions may become increasingly valuable.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

When most investors think about space, they think about rockets. Few think about fabrics.

That may be a mistake.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) has spent years developing genetically engineered spider silk, one of the most fascinating materials in modern science. Spider silk has attracted attention because of its remarkable combination of strength, flexibility, durability, and lightweight characteristics. The company has set itself apart as the world leader in genetically engineered spider silk technologies and has developed methods to produce spider silk using transgenic silkworms.

As humanity pushes deeper into space, advanced materials become increasingly important. Every pound launched into orbit matters. Materials that are lighter, tougher, and more flexible can have applications across aerospace engineering, protective systems, habitats, structural components, and next-generation manufacturing. While the company's primary focus remains commercialization of its spider silk platform, investors looking for unconventional ways to gain exposure to futuristic materials may find Kraig Biocraft particularly intriguing.

Rocket Lab USA

If SpaceX is the dominant giant of commercial spaceflight, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has emerged as one of the most closely watched independent launch companies in the public markets.

The company has successfully established itself as a reliable launch provider while expanding into satellite manufacturing, spacecraft systems, and broader space services. Its Electron rocket has completed numerous commercial and government missions, while the larger Neutron rocket program continues to advance.

Many investors view Rocket Lab as a direct beneficiary of growing demand for satellite deployment and commercial space infrastructure. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to increase and governments seek diversified launch providers, Rocket Lab remains one of the most visible pure-play space companies available to public investors.

The Space Race

SpaceX's public debut could become a defining moment for the space industry. Much like the internet boom created opportunities far beyond the largest technology companies, the space economy may ultimately reward businesses operating across an entire ecosystem of launches, communications, advanced materials, manufacturing, infrastructure, and exploration.

The commercialization of space is accelerating.

Now the question is how large it becomes.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and the editor of this article holds a personal investment position in XERI and owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor’s discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. These relationships may be considered a potential conflict of interest. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The editor may be compensated for providing future XERI market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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