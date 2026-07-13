These Small Caps are Turning Up the Heat

DENVER, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- From a transformational merger and corporate restructuring at Twin Vee PowerCats, to encouraging Phase 2 clinical data from Q32 Bio, major oncology financing by Agenus, government-backed AI development at Pulsenmore, shareholder returns from LogProstyle, and new third-party testing validating Xeriant's advanced construction materials, this week's developments demonstrate the diverse catalysts capable of reshaping small-cap growth stories.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) announced one of the week's most significant corporate restructurings through a definitive agreement that combines a merger with privately held USFM Corporation alongside the privatization of its recreational marine business. Under the proposed transaction, existing shareholders would retain exposure to the boating operations through contingent value rights while also becoming shareholders in the combined public company, which is expected to trade on NYSEAMERICAN following closing.

The merger represents a dramatic strategic pivot from recreational boating toward critical minerals exploration. USFM is advancing the Disko-Nuussuaq Project in Greenland, an underexplored nickel district that aligns with growing global demand for minerals supporting electric vehicles, batteries, defense technologies, and industrial manufacturing. Meanwhile, Twin Vee's marine business will continue operating privately under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, allowing management to focus on product development and customer service without the costs associated with remaining a public company.

Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) reported additional independent laboratory results showing that its NEXBOARD construction panel outperformed several traditional building materials across multiple mechanical and environmental performance categories. The announcement follows the company's recent disclosure that NEXBOARD achieved both a Class A ASTM E84 fire rating and passed the demanding NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test, important benchmarks for commercial building applications.

The latest testing also highlighted impact resistance, tensile strength, water resistance, low VOC emissions, and sustainability characteristics through recycled-content construction and recyclability. While broader commercial adoption remains dependent on manufacturing, customer demand, and market execution, third-party validation strengthens the technical case for NEXBOARD as building owners, insurers, architects, and developers increasingly evaluate fire-resistant and moisture-resistant materials amid heightened attention to building resilience.

For anyone remembering Austin Powers' famous "One Million Dollars!" joke, Pulsenmore’s (NASDAQ:PLSM) newly announced $1 million government-backed AI initiative carries considerably greater significance than the movie reference. The company was selected to participate in Israel's Healthcare AI Regulatory Sandbox Program to develop artificial intelligence applications supporting its home ultrasound platform.

Beyond the funding itself, the program provides collaboration with regulators and healthcare institutions while leveraging more than 250,000 home ultrasound examinations already performed through Pulsenmore's platform. The company intends to develop AI tools that automatically identify key ultrasound findings before physician review, potentially improving clinical efficiency while maintaining physician oversight. The initiative reflects a broader healthcare trend toward responsibly integrating AI into routine clinical workflows.

LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) announced a new quarterly dividend totaling approximately $1.09 million, equal to $0.046 per share, signaling management's confidence in the company's cash flow while maintaining flexibility to invest across its real estate, hotel, and restaurant businesses.

Quarterly dividend payments often attract attention because they can demonstrate management's commitment to balancing shareholder returns with future growth investments. As travel, hospitality, and real estate markets continue evolving, LogProstyle's decision provides investors with greater visibility into its capital allocation strategy while reinforcing its position as one of the few Japanese companies directly listed in the United States without using ADRs.

Sources

Twin Vee PowerCats / USFM Transaction: https://twinvee.com

USFM Corporation: https://usfm.com

Xeriant NEXBOARD Announcement: https://xeriant.com

Pulsenmore AI Initiative: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulsenmore-selected-for-israel-innovation-authority-and-ministry-of-health-program-to-lead-an-1-million-ai-development-project-302823746.html

Pulsenmore: https://www.pulsenmore.com

LogProstyle Dividend: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713240580/en/

LogProstyle: https://www.logprostyle.co.jp





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