Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) Trading Halt

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that trading in the Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (Nasdaq: GLDY) was halted on June 11, 2026, to allow Tidal to review and verify the accuracy of the fund’s portfolio holdings file.

The position file was corrected and refreshed through the standard overnight processing cycle, and trading resumed on June 12, 2026.

No NAV corrections were required, and there are no NAV-related adjustments or disclosures to report. Trading of the fund has resumed.