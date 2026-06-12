Factorial Files Super 8-K Containing Q1 2026 Financial Results

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FAC) (“Factorial” or the “Company”), a leading American solid-state battery innovator, today announced the filing of its Super 8-K and provided the following update to shareholders.

Super 8-K Filing with Q1 2026 Financial Results

Factorial filed a “Super 8-K” (Current Report on Form 8-K) on June 10, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the closing of its business combination with Cartesian Growth Corporation III. The Super 8-K includes, among other information, the Company’s financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and is accessible on:

The Company’s investor relations website at www.factorialenergy.com

The SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to review the Super 8-K for a comprehensive overview of the Company’s financial position and business as of and for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

Factorial currently expects to disclose its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on or about August 13, 2026. We look forward to sharing additional details on our financial performance and the road ahead.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by In-Q-Tel - the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across defense, space, and energy storage applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes. For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial Energy Inc. For example, expectations regarding future financial performance, the timing of financial disclosures, manufacturing capabilities and operations, business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “potentially,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Factorial IR Contact: IR@factorialenergy.com

Factorial Media Contact: Factorial@antennagroup.com