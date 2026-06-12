Wall Street Turns Attention to Quantum Cybersecurity as AI Infrastructure Spending Accelerates

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The rise of AI infrastructure is opening up new opportunities in the realm of quantum cybersecurity. As companies invest heavily in AI data centers, cloud computing, autonomous systems, and advanced analytics platforms, the protection of large amounts of sensitive data is becoming more critical. Traditional encryption methods that have long secured networks may face vulnerabilities in the future due to advancements in quantum computing technology. Hence, there is a growing need for post-quantum cryptography, quantum-resistant networks, and advanced cybersecurity solutions capable of withstanding future quantum threats. Industry analysts anticipate significant growth in the global quantum cryptography sector, with projections suggesting an increase from approximately $661 million in 2024 to over $4.6 billion by 2030, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing fields in cybersecurity creating opportunities for active tech companies that include: Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB: VDTA), Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC) (TSXV: QNC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR).

Concurrently, the expansion of AI infrastructure is progressing rapidly. Various entities, including governments, hyperscalers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and defense organizations, are building extensive AI ecosystems that require more robust security measures. Concerns about potential “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, where cybercriminals collect encrypted data now to decrypt it in the future using powerful quantum computers, have accelerated the adoption of quantum-safe security protocols.

Looking ahead, the convergence of quantum computing, cybersecurity, and AI infrastructure could become a major technological trend in the next decade. Leading technology companies, governments, and financial institutions are already implementing strategies to transition to security frameworks resilient against quantum threats, as experts warn that quantum risks may materialize sooner than expected. Some scholars and industry experts suggest that quantum computers capable of challenging existing encryption standards could emerge before 2030, underscoring the need for organizations to promptly update their security systems. With the proliferation of AI data centers worldwide, quantum cybersecurity is increasingly seen as an essential element of future digital infrastructure rather than an optional security enhancement.

Vertical Data and Quantum eMotion Partner to Bring Quantum Cybersecurity to AI Infrastructure Deployments - Initial Pilot Deployment Targeted for 2026 Across Vertical Data’s GPU Cluster and Edge Data Center Pipeline - Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) (“Vertical Data” or the “Company”), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, and Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC) (TSXV: QNC-V) (FSE: 34Q0) (“QeM”), a developer of quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity hardware and software solutions, announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) to collaborate on integration of QeM’s quantum cybersecurity technology into Vertical Data’s AI infrastructure deployments and joint commercialization to enterprise and sovereign customers.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to collaborate across three areas: deployment of QeM’s quantum cybersecurity technology into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data’s pipeline, integration into Vertical Data’s edge data center buildout and joint commercialization of QeM’s solutions to Vertical Data’s sovereign and enterprise customers.

Integration Across the Vertical Data Platform - The collaboration contemplates the deployment of QeM’s eShield-Q, eFlux-Q and SecureKey solutions into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data’s pipeline. QeM’s quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity technology would be offered as an optional security layer to Vertical Data’s sovereign and enterprise customers, and packaged within Vertical Data’s managed services tier.

The parties also plan to integrate QeM technology across Vertical Data’s edge data center buildout, with QeM hardware co-located alongside Vertical Data’s GPU infrastructure at select facilities within Vertical Data’s data center footprint.

The parties intend to evaluate an initial pilot deployment during 2026, with a target reference implementation at a Vertical Data site. The pilot is expected to assess the integration of QeM's cybersecurity technologies within AI infrastructure environments and support future commercial deployment opportunities across Vertical Data's growing portfolio of GPU clusters and edge data centers.

Strategic Context - The collaboration is intended to address growing enterprise and government interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for AI workloads, particularly for sensitive data environments, sovereign cloud deployments and applications expected to require post-quantum cryptographic protection.

“As AI workloads scale across enterprise and government environments, the security architecture protecting those deployments needs to evolve alongside the threat landscape,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data. “Quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity addresses risks that classical encryption was not designed to handle. This collaboration with QeM is intended to make that capability available to enterprise and sovereign customers across our AI infrastructure deployments.”

“AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the most critical assets in the digital economy, and securing the cryptographic foundations that protect those environments is increasingly important,” said Dr. Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion. “Through this collaboration with Vertical Data, we intend to bring quantum-resilient cybersecurity capabilities directly into AI compute infrastructure, helping enterprises and sovereign organizations strengthen protection of their data, cryptographic operations and digital assets. We believe the combination of Vertical Data's AI infrastructure platform and QeM's quantum-powered cybersecurity technologies creates a compelling foundation for the next generation of secure AI deployments.”

The MOU has an initial term of 12 months from the Effective Date and is non-binding with respect to commercial terms. The parties intend to work in good faith toward execution of a definitive commercial agreement during the MOU term. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Vertical Data Inc. by visiting: https://verticaldata.io/news/

Why Investors Are Watching Quantum Cybersecurity

Quantum cryptography market projected to exceed $4.6 billion by 2030.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market forecast to reach $2.84 billion by 2030 with rapid adoption across government and enterprise sectors.

AI infrastructure expansion is creating new demand for quantum-safe networks and encryption technologies.

Financial institutions, defense agencies, and cloud providers are accelerating quantum-resilient security initiatives.

Growing concerns over future quantum attacks are driving long-term investment into next-generation cybersecurity platforms.

Quantum security is becoming a critical component of protecting AI data centers, autonomous systems, and high-value digital assets.

In other quantum/AI industry news of note:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and SK Telecom announced that Korea using the NVIDIA DSX™ platform, with the first AI factory coming online in 2027.

An AI Cloud is large-scale AI infrastructure comprised of AI factories that manufacture tokens, building blocks of intelligence, from data. Unlike conventional large-scale providers offering general-purpose cloud services, AI Clouds specialize in GPU-based cloud computing tailored specifically for AI workloads across training, inference and agentic AI.

SK Telecom’s AI Cloud will be built on the NVIDIA DSX full-stack reference architecture of software, hardware and operations producing the lowest-cost tokens at maximum energy efficiency.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, recently introduced the Vertiv™ PurgeRite™ NearZero™, a fluid management service designed to reduce the water, wastewater, and hauling requirements associated with commissioning closed-loop hydronic systems in data centers and other mission-critical environments in North America.

As AI and high-density deployments increase the complexity of primary and secondary fluid networks, data center operators face growing challenges related to water sourcing, discharge restrictions, system cleanliness, and commissioning predictability. Building on PurgeRite's specialized expertise in mechanical flushing, purging, filtration, and fluid-system commissioning, Vertiv is expanding its services portfolio to help customers address these challenges while supporting reliable system startup.

The patent-pending Vertiv PurgeRite NearZero service combines engineered flush-planning, mechanical flushing, water treatment, filtration, reverse osmosis, and continuous water-quality monitoring to recycle flushing water throughout the commissioning process. This approach helps minimize the volume of water that must be sourced, hauled, discharged, or disposed of while supporting cleanliness and passivation requirements for closed-loop hydronic systems.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, recently announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability, including a comprehensive overview of its climate action, resource management and other sustainable business practices.

“At Digital Realty, we design advanced data centers to minimize environmental impact, with 205 sites matched with 100% renewable energy and 75% of sites operating without evaporative cooling,” said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty. “This demonstrates our commitment to building, powering, and operating sustainable data centers trusted by more than 5,500 customers.”

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