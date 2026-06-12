JCDecaux: Share buy-back programme

Share buy-back programme

Paris, June 12th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the launch of a share buy-back programme.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2026, JCDecaux has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase an aggregate number of JCDecaux SE shares of up to 331,498, representing c.0.15% of the share capital of the company, over a period extending from June 12, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

The shares purchased under this agreement will be used to cover performance share allocations of current or future performance plans.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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