JCDecaux : Half-Year Financial Report 2026

Please find enclosed the Half-Year Financial Report.
Attachment
| Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux
Please find enclosed the Half-Year Financial Report.
Attachment
Half-Year 2026 results Strong performance driven by digital Paris, July 30th, 2026 Solid revenue momentum +5.7% organic growth in H1, revenue at €1,953.9m+5.7% organic growth in Q2, above our...Read More
JCDecaux connects 100% of its DOOH inventory to programmatic in 9 Latin American markets Paris, 20 July 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide,...Read More