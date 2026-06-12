MedPro Healthcare Staffing Sponsors First-Ever Graduation Celebration for Long-Term Patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most high school seniors, graduation is a milestone marked by caps, gowns, family celebrations, and excitement about the future. For seven remarkable students receiving care through Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, reaching this moment represented something even greater: resilience, determination, and perseverance through extraordinary circumstances.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, MedPro Healthcare Staffing proudly sponsored Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's first-ever high school graduation celebration dedicated to long-term patients. The event brought together graduates, families, caregivers, educators, and community supporters for an afternoon focused on honoring the accomplishments of students who reached this important milestone while navigating significant health challenges.

MedPro provided event decorations, food, gift bags for each graduate, and a special scrapbook activity station where students and families could capture memories using Polaroid photographs and create personalized keepsakes from the day. Members of the MedPro team also volunteered their time to assist with event setup and ensure the celebration created a memorable experience for each graduate and their loved ones.

The afternoon began with a cap-decorating activity hosted by Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation, allowing graduates to personalize their graduation caps and express their individuality before the ceremony. The graduation ceremony included representatives from Broward County Public Schools and celebrated each student's academic accomplishments.

Following the ceremony, graduates and guests gathered to enjoy refreshments and spend time together. The event provided an opportunity for the children and their supporters to celebrate the determination and strength required to reach graduation while facing medical challenges.

For the MedPro team members in attendance, the experience left a lasting impression.

"Graduation is a milestone that symbolizes hope, possibility, and the beginning of a new chapter," said Liz Tonkin, President and CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "Watching these graduates celebrate alongside their families, caregivers, and support teams was incredibly moving. Their accomplishments remind us that perseverance can overcome even the most difficult obstacles. We are grateful to have played a small role in helping make this special day possible and celebrating the remarkable young people at the heart of it."

While the idea of graduation has always been the momentous occasion that it is, this particular event created a space of uncharted gratitude.

"I left the event feeling inspired and grateful," said Jessica Madgey, Vice President of Operations of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "What stood out to me was the strength and positivity of the students. There were so many moving moments but seeing the smiles on the graduates' faces and the pride from their families and care teams was especially memorable."

The event served as a reminder that educational milestones remain meaningful regardless of the obstacles students face. For these graduates, earning a diploma required balancing coursework, treatments, hospital stays, and personal challenges that many of their peers may never experience.

Yet despite those obstacles, each graduate crossed the stage surrounded by a community that had supported them throughout their journey.

"Watching the graduates celebrate their accomplishments was incredibly rewarding, but what stood out just as much was the excitement, pride, and encouragement from their families and friends,” said Dan Barren, Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions at MedPro Healthcare Staffing. “The room was filled with positive energy, making it a truly memorable event."

For MedPro, supporting the event aligned closely with the organization's commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. While MedPro is known for connecting healthcare professionals with hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country, the company also remains committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate resilience, improve lives, and strengthen communities.

One particularly meaningful moment took place during a private gifting ceremony held for one of the graduates. During the special presentation, MedPro gifted the student an iPad to support their next chapter and provide a tool that can assist with continued education, communication, and personal growth.

The gesture reflected the broader spirit of the event: recognizing not only what the graduates have already accomplished but also investing in their future success.

For Hanna Giraldo, Senior Director of Talent of MedPro Healthcare Staffing, the day highlighted the extraordinary determination behind each diploma awarded.

"What impacted me most was seeing the pride and excitement on the graduates' faces as they celebrated a milestone they worked so hard to achieve," said Giraldo. "Seeing the joy shared by the graduates and their families is an experience I will never forget. I feel grateful to have been part of the day."

As the first graduation celebration of its kind hosted for long-term patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, the event demonstrated the power of collaboration between healthcare organizations, community partners, educators, and supporters who share a commitment to recognizing and uplifting young people during important moments in their lives.

More importantly, it ensured that seven deserving graduates had the opportunity to celebrate a milestone they earned through extraordinary perseverance.

“This experience reminded me that even the small acts of kindness can have a huge impact,” said Vanessa Walsh, Communications Optimization Manager at MedPro.

While diplomas traditionally symbolize the completion of an academic journey, for these students they also represented courage in the face of adversity, determination through uncertainty, and hope for the future.

As families posed for photographs, scrapbook pages filled with memories, and graduates celebrated alongside those who supported them throughout their journey, one thing became clear: this was more than a graduation ceremony. It was a celebration of resilience, community, and the remarkable strength of seven young people whose stories will continue to inspire everyone who had the privilege of sharing in their special day.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, MedPro has connected healthcare organizations with highly qualified clinicians while delivering workforce solutions that support quality patient care. Through community partnerships and philanthropic initiatives, MedPro remains committed to making a positive impact both within healthcare and beyond.

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