Cincinnati Reds and Avocados From Peru Launch Ultimate Summer Baseball Sweepstakes Featuring Toyota Tacoma Grand Prize

Cincinnati, OH, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cincinnati Reds and Avocados From Peru (AFP) today announced a new partnership naming Avocados From Peru the Official Avocado and Official Superfood of the Cincinnati Reds.

Avocados From Peru and Cincinnati Reds branded pickup truck with team mascots and an avocado mascot outside Great American Ball Park.

To celebrate the partnership, the Reds and Avocados From Peru are launching “The Ultimate Sweepstakes of Baseball Season,” giving fans the opportunity to win a variety of prizes throughout the summer, including the grand prize: a custom co-branded 2026 Toyota Tacoma SR wrapped in Reds and Avocados From Peru branding.

The sweepstakes launches June 12 and runs through September 2, 2026. To be eligible, fans must register at Reds.com/AvoReds and follow @avosfromperu on Instagram. Both steps are required for a valid entry.

“As we continue to create unique experiences for our fans, this partnership with Avocados From Peru brings together baseball, community engagement and an exciting summer-long promotion,” said Dave Collins, Reds Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We are excited to give fans the opportunity to win a custom Toyota Tacoma while engaging with the Reds throughout the season.”

As part of the promotion, the custom Toyota Tacoma will be displayed at Great American Ball Park throughout the sweepstakes period and will also appear at community events across the Cincinnati region during the summer.

Fans attending games at Great American Ball Park will have opportunities to view the truck, take photos, scan QR codes to enter the sweepstakes and enjoy avocado-inspired menu offerings at select concession locations throughout the ballpark.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of Major League Baseball’s most historic franchises and connect with Reds fans throughout the region,” said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. “This partnership combines healthy eating, community engagement and exciting fan experiences while showcasing the versatility, great taste and nutritional benefits of Avocados From Peru.”

The partnership will also feature a special National Avocado Day celebration on July 31, including the Reds Guacamole Challenge, where local media personalities and community guests will compete by preparing their favorite guacamole recipes before a panel of judges.

Additional sweepstakes prizes include exclusive Reds experiences, batting practice access and game tickets.

For official sweepstakes rules and entry information, visit Reds.com/AvoReds.



About Avocados From Peru

Avocados From Peru is represented by the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), a non-profit organization operating under the Federal Promotion Program for Hass Avocados, with promotional activities under the oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Avocados From Peru promotes the flavor, quality and excellence of avocados grown in Peru, where orchards thrive between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. For more information, visit AvocadosFromPeru.com.

Press Inquiries

Xavier Fco. Equihua

info [at] avocadosfromperu.com

(202)626-0560

https://avocadosfromperu.com/

Peruvian Avocado Commission 717 D Street, NW Suite 310 Washington, D.C. 20004