UPDATE – ITS Logistics June Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index: Drayage and Intermodal Markets Brace for Downstream Price Surges

RENO, Nev., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, today released its June forecast in the ITS Logistics U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month, all regions are now at elevated concern as capacity exits and rising fuel costs position ocean and rail container drayage markets for downstream congestion and price increases heading into the 2026 peak shipping season.

"Ocean and rail container drayage markets may not be feeling the market squeeze yet, but shippers should be prepared for tightening as soon as July, when peak season begins,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for ITS Logistics. “It is not a question of if inland trucking container haulage rates increase, but when."

The U.S. over-the-road transportation ecosystem is currently operating at tension levels not seen since the COVID era. After enduring one of the longest freight recessions in industry history, a stretch that depressed rates and steadily reduced motor carrier counts for nearly three years, trucking rates have broken through COVID-era pricing records.

SONAR’s National Truckload Index reached an all-time high of $3.83 per mile early in the month and is speculated to remain above historical averages heading into the third quarter. Surging fuel prices, which are currently 50% higher than June 2025, are contributing to increased all-in rates. However, increased regulatory enforcement also continues to shrink the capacity pool, creating supply-side pricing pressure. June’s Logistics Managers' Index placed Transportation Capacity at 28.4%, well below the neutral 50% threshold and a clear signal that available capacity is contracting.

In an effort to control transportation prices, shippers with more flexibility in their supply chains are transitioning freight from truckload to rail. Intermodal volumes for May were up 10% year-over-year as shippers seek relief from rising fuel costs, a migration that is adding pressure to inland rail networks.

“The transition will cause ramp congestion and reduce driver turn time, putting many containers at risk of incurring storage charges. We are already seeing increased demand for rail driver capacity in the East Region, as reflected in this month’s index,” Brashier continued. “It is important to understand that even a muted increase in demand could come close to breaking the already-tense thread that is the U.S. transportation market.”

Demand does appear to be rising. According to Descartes Systems Group’s June Global Shipping Report, May import volumes rose month over month in alignment with normal seasonal demand trends. US containerized imports totaled 2,428,758 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 6.6% increase from April. China-origin imports also rebounded sharply, climbing 19.9% month-over-month and 28.1% compared to May 2025. Imports to the Gulf Coast also saw significant increases, with volumes falling just short of record highs. Early looks at June volumes and aggressive peak surcharges from ocean carriers suggest confidence in a traditional peak season following last year’s disruptions.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full, comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the U.S. port and rail ramps.

Editor’s Note: This release was updated on June 12, 2026, to correct misstated May US containerized import data. Per Descartes Systems Group's June Global Shipping Report, US containerized imports for May totaled 2,428,758 TEUs, a 6.6% increase from April.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

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Amber Good

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amber@leadcoverage.com

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