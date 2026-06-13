Ripple’s XRP Meets AI Trading: AIXAlpha Launches Free AI Strategy Contracts with Daily Settlement

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As Ripple’s XRP ecosystem gains global momentum, AIXAlpha is proud to introduce a major leap in accessible AI-driven participation: the launch of XRP-focused AI Strategy Contracts.

Now available on both web and mobile platforms, these flexible short-term contracts allow users to participate in XRP markets through automated AI strategies and receive daily settlement—no manual trading, no complex setup, and no prior experience required.

For the first time, retail participants can engage with the XRP economy through a streamlined, fully integrated AI-powered platform.

Explore AIXAlpha or download the app to claim your $10 welcome bonus.

AI-Powered Strategy Contracts for XRP—Simple, Smart, Accessible

Traditionally known for its role in cross-border payments and institutional finance, XRP now enters a new chapter with AIXAlpha’s latest innovation: AI-driven Cloud Strategy Contracts.

Users can participate in XRP markets directly or allow AIXAlpha’s AI engine to handle allocation automatically—shifting across BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, SOL and other major assets in response to real-time strategy signals for continuously optimized exposure.

Daily settlement provides a clear, predictable participation cycle without the need for complex setup or prior trading experience.

Designed for both everyday users and professional participants, this platform enables users to explore consistent, AI-supported crypto participation from anywhere, at any time.

Explore AIXAlpha at: https://AixAlpha.net

Key Features — Why AIXAlpha’s AI Strategy Contracts Stand Out

1. AI Reacts Instantly to Market Shifts

AIXAlpha’s quant engine automatically adjusts positions in real time, using insights from over 100,000 daily market signals to stay aligned with fast-moving conditions.

2. Multi-Asset Rotation Keeps Strategies Aligned with Momentum

The system dynamically reallocates across XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, SOL and other major assets based on live conditions.

3. Daily Settlement Delivers Fast, Continuous Feedback

Each contract settles on a daily cycle, providing clear, frequent performance updates that reinforce engagement.

AI Strategy Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy

AIXAlpha offers a broad range of AI-powered Strategy contracts that support XRP-based deposits and settlements. Each contract is designed for flexible participation cycles, clear daily visibility, and structured risk management:

Beginner's Trial Quantitative Strategy

2-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 3.30

2-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 3.30 Adaptive Market Neutral Strategy

5-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 6.25

5-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 6.25 AI-Driven Signal Optimization Strategy

9-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 13.2

9-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 13.2 AI-Powered Multi-Factor Strategy

20-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 43.8

20-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 43.8 Predictive Volatility Capture Strategy

45-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 274.5

Example outcomes are for illustrative purposes only.

Whether exploring short-term strategies or building a longer-term allocation plan, AIXAlpha provides transparent, structured quant contracts with consistent daily settlement cycles.

Get Started Today in 3 Easy Steps

Step 1 — Sign Up

Create your account and receive a $10 welcome bonus.

Step 2 — Choose a Plan

Select a short- or long-term AI strategy contract (1–60 days available).

Step 3 — Start Your Strategy

Watch daily performance updates and receive settlements in your preferred token.

About AIXAlpha

Since 2020, AIXAlpha has provided AI-powered quantitative strategies designed to simplify participation in digital asset markets.

Available across XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL and BNB, the platform combines automated execution, real-time analysis, and cloud-based accessibility in one streamlined experience.

“Our mission is to make AI-driven quantitative strategies accessible to everyone,” said an AIXAlpha spokesperson. “Users can participate through a simple, transparent platform without the complexity of active trading.”

When crypto markets shift, opportunities appear — AI keeps you ready.

Start your AI-powered quant journey at: https://AixAlpha.net

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.