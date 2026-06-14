Ruvi AI (RUVI) Announces Phase 3 Has Reached 90% Sellout as Investors Race to Secure Remaining Tokens at $0.02





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruvi AI , the AI-powered blockchain ecosystem combining artificial intelligence, decentralized infrastructure, creator monetization, and tokenized participation, has announced that Phase 3 of its ongoing token presale has now reached 90% completion.

The milestone comes amid growing interest in artificial intelligence projects and increasing demand for blockchain ecosystems capable of delivering real-world utility. According to the project team, only a limited number of Phase 3 tokens remain available at the current price of $0.020 before the allocation is fully exhausted.

The announcement marks another significant step forward for Ruvi AI as it continues to expand its ecosystem through AI tools, autonomous agents, creator-focused marketplaces, staking systems, governance mechanisms, and a revenue-backed buyback-and-burn model designed to support long-term ecosystem growth.





Growing Ecosystem Continues to Attract Attention

Ruvi AI is building a comprehensive AI ecosystem designed to give users access to advanced artificial intelligence technologies through a single platform.

The project's infrastructure includes AI-powered content generation tools, autonomous AI agents, proprietary AI models, user-guided training systems, creator monetization opportunities, staking rewards, governance participation, and an AI marketplace where users can access and deploy specialized AI solutions.

Recent ecosystem developments have included smart contract enhancements, staking integration, dashboard upgrades, marketplace expansion, and improved token allocation management. The platform now enables users to track purchased allocations, bonus rewards, leaderboard incentives, and future claimable balances through a unified dashboard experience.

Why Many Participants Are Looking Closely at the Final Days of Phase 3

With only a small percentage of Phase 3 allocations remaining, many participants are evaluating the advantages available through the project's VIP Bonus Program.

At the current token price of $0.020, bonus allocations can significantly increase the total number of tokens received during the presale.

VIP Tier 2 Example

An allocation of $1,000 purchases 50,000 RUVI tokens.

With the 40% VIP Tier 2 bonus, participants receive an additional 20,000 RUVI tokens, resulting in a total allocation of 70,000 RUVI.

Based on the project's planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent a notional value of approximately $7,000 at listing.





VIP Tier 4 Example

An allocation of $5,000 purchases 250,000 RUVI tokens.

With the 80% VIP Tier 4 bonus, participants receive an additional 200,000 RUVI tokens, resulting in a total allocation of 450,000 RUVI.

Based on the planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent a notional value of approximately $45,000 at listing.

VIP Tier 5 Example

An allocation of $10,000 purchases 500,000 RUVI tokens.

With the 100% VIP Tier 5 bonus, participants receive an additional 500,000 RUVI tokens, bringing the total allocation to 1,000,000 RUVI.

Based on the planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent a notional value of approximately $100,000 at listing.

These examples are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute guarantees of future performance.

Scarcity Begins to Take Center Stage

Historically, presale activity tends to accelerate as token allocations become increasingly limited.

With 90% of Phase 3 now sold out, the remaining supply available at the current price point continues to decrease. For participants who have been monitoring the project, the completion of this phase may represent one of the final opportunities to acquire RUVI tokens before future pricing stages are reached.

The combination of AI-focused utility, staking incentives, ecosystem participation, governance rights, marketplace integration, and revenue-driven buyback mechanisms has helped position Ruvi AI as a project attracting attention from both AI enthusiasts and blockchain participants.

Learn More

Website: Ruvi.io

Whitepaper: Docs.ruvi.io

Buy Ruvi: Ruvi.io

Telegram Community: Community

Twitter: X.com

FAQS

What are VIP Bonus Allocations?

VIP Bonus Allocations reward larger participation levels with additional RUVI tokens. Depending on the tier achieved, participants may receive bonus allocations of up to 100% in additional tokens.

How are purchased tokens managed?

Ruvi AI recently upgraded its allocation system and smart contract architecture. Purchased tokens, VIP bonuses, and eligible rewards are tracked through the user's dashboard and can be monitored through the project's ecosystem interface.

What utility does the RUVI token provide?

RUVI is designed to support ecosystem participation, staking rewards, governance voting, marketplace transactions, AI platform access, and various ecosystem incentives.

Where can investors learn more about Ruvi AI?

Additional information about the project, ecosystem, tokenomics, staking rewards, governance structure, technical architecture, and roadmap can be found through the official Ruvi AI website and documentation portal.