Orbs Launches On-Chain Execution Infrastructure for Institutional Crypto Trading

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbs, the decentralized Layer-3 blockchain infrastructure focused on advanced on-chain trading, today announced Orbs Institutional, a new offering that provides trading desks, OTC firms, treasuries, custodians and financial platforms with direct access to its on-chain execution infrastructure.

The launch builds on technology that has processed more than $2.5 billion in spot trading volume since 2023 across more than 30 decentralized exchange integrations and over 10 blockchain networks. Previously available through leading decentralized trading venues including PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, QuickSwap and THENA, the infrastructure is now being made directly accessible to institutional market participants.

As institutional adoption of decentralized finance continues to grow, firms are increasingly exploring on-chain execution as part of their trading operations. However, many institutions still face challenges around execution quality, custody requirements, and transparency when operating in decentralized markets.

"Institutions shouldn't have to choose between the efficiency of decentralized markets and the standards they expect from professional trading infrastructure," said Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs. "We've spent years building and refining execution technology that now powers some of the most active trading venues in DeFi. With Orbs Institutional, we're making that infrastructure directly accessible to trading desks, treasuries, custodians and platforms looking to execute on-chain with greater transparency, competitive pricing and full control over their assets."

At the center of the offering is Liquidity Hub, Orbs' liquidity aggregation protocol, which sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges and professional market makers through a private RFQ layer designed to improve execution quality while reducing exposure to MEV and front-running. Institutions also gain access to Orbs' suite of execution tools, including dTWAP, dLIMIT and dSLTP.

Assets remain under client control throughout the execution lifecycle and orders can be signed using existing custody, treasury or MPC infrastructure that supports the EIP-712 standard. The protocol operates through audited smart contracts with no admin keys and has remained live in production since 2017 without any known exploits.

Orbs Institutional supports two primary integration paths. Institutional users can connect directly through APIs to access the execution stack, while wallets, custodians, exchanges, MPC providers and prime brokers can integrate Orbs' execution capabilities into their existing products through white-label or co-branded deployments.

As institutional participation in digital asset markets continues to expand, Orbs expects demand for transparent, self-custodied and automated execution infrastructure to increase. The company believes the next phase of DeFi adoption will be driven by professional market participants seeking direct access to on-chain liquidity and execution tools.

About Orbs

Orbs is a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain designed for advanced on-chain trading. Using a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer, enabling complex logic and scripts beyond the capabilities of standard smart contracts. Orbs-powered protocols, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, bring CeFi-level execution to decentralized markets. With a global team spanning multiple locations, Orbs continues to innovate at the frontier of blockchain infrastructure. Learn more at www.orbs.com.

Contact

Ran Hammer

hello@orbs.com

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