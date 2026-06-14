Bangalore, India, June 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattress and bed rental demand is climbing across Bangalore through 2026 as a generation of IT-corridor renters confronts a quiet truth about furniture ownership: the resale exit most buyers assume they have rarely materialises in practice. Against the ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 cost of a quality mattress and ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 for a bed, rental plans starting near ₹400 a month for a mattress and ₹600 for a bed are increasingly being chosen by households across Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Indiranagar and Sarjapur Road who have done the resale maths and found it does not work.

The resale myth is the part of the ownership case that holds the rest together, and it collapses on first contact with the actual market. A mattress carries effectively no resale value once used — hygiene concerns close the second-hand market before the seller can list — which means a buyer who paid ₹20,000 for a mattress recovers almost nothing from it on exit. A bed frame fares only marginally better: most listings on OLX, Quikr and other resale platforms transact at well under ten percent of the original price within two to three years, and that is for listings that actually clear. A large share of furniture posted for resale never sells at all, leaving the seller absorbing the storage, the dismantling, the photography, the negotiation, and ultimately the disposal cost. The household that quietly believed it was building an asset by buying its bed and mattress is, on close inspection, holding an obligation it cannot offload.

That recognition is reshaping how Bangalore's renting population thinks about bedroom furniture. The set of items that depreciate fastest, transport worst and carry the weakest second-hand market — a category that fits beds and mattresses precisely — sits at the centre of the rental case. A mattress is intensely personal, raises hygiene questions the moment it changes hands, and is the single household item where ownership offers no exit. A bed frame is bulky, awkward to transport across the city's sprawling IT belt, and sheds most of its value before the EMI is cleared. Together they are the clearest example of furniture that ownership treats as an asset and the market treats as garbage the moment it leaves the original home.

The ₹50,000 bed-and-mattress outlay versus a combined rental plan near ₹1,000 a month is increasingly being cited in relocation-cost conversations across Bangalore's IT corridors, particularly among professionals who have tried to sell furniture on OLX or marketplace platforms and found the recovery so far below expectation that the "asset" framing no longer holds.

Mattress choice itself is where rental resolves a problem ownership cannot. The ortho-versus-memory-foam decision is difficult to get right by guesswork, and buying the wrong firmness profile is an expensive, non-returnable mistake — the showroom test rarely predicts what weeks of sleeping on a mattress actually feel like. Rental lets a household match the mattress to how it actually sleeps and swap on a sleeper-rotation basis, with the hygiene concern addressed by the provider rather than carried by a second-hand buyer who effectively does not exist. Bed rental layers on the same logic: a renter can match bed size to the room they currently occupy, scale up or down on the next move, and hand transport and reassembly to the provider rather than reckoning with the loss on resale.

Other platforms in the segment, including Cityfurnish and Furlenco, list bed and mattress rentals across Bangalore, and the category has matured into an established alternative to ownership for the city's mobile workforce. Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report cited in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, offers bed and mattress plans in multiple configurations across the Bangalore IT belt, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, free relocation included, and delivery into the corridors where rental churn is highest.

The collapse of resale value on used mattresses, the steep depreciation curve on bed frames, the absence of a functioning second-hand market for hygiene-sensitive items and the cost and friction of trying to transact one anyway combine to make outright ownership a weak fit for Bangalore's transient renters. The pull toward bed and mattress rental in the city is more accurately read as households recognising that bedroom furniture is not an asset they are accumulating but a consumable they are paying for in full whether they rent or buy.

Bed and mattress rentals in Bangalore form part of a broader shift toward an appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of furnishing a bedroom is increasingly understood as a monthly outflow rather than a savings vehicle. For the city's mobile professionals, renting a correctly specified, hygienically managed and freely relocatable bedroom setup has become the rational default once the resale exit is recognised for what it is — or rather, what it is not. For more information on furniture rental in Bangalore visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/furniture/

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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