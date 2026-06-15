LTP Secures Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) to Bridge Institutional Capital with Tokenized Real-World Assets





The AFSL authorization enables LTP to provide regulated financial product advice and dealing services for wholesale clients, catalyzing the convergence of institutional liquidity and blockchain-native financial instruments.

SYDNEY, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime brokerage, today announced that it has successfully obtained an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This milestone marks a strategic breakthrough in LTP’s global regulatory map, specifically designed to support the next generation of institutional digital infrastructure.

The newly granted AFSL empowers LTP to operate within Australia’s robust financial framework, authorizing the firm to provide financial product advice and deal in financial products (including arranging and execution) tailored exclusively for wholesale clients. This structural capacity is pivotal for institutional-grade capital deployment into increasingly complex digital and traditional asset cross-sections.

LTP’s authorized scope under the AFSL encompasses core asset classes essential for the modern institutional portfolio:

Securities: Facilitating advice and transaction execution for traditional and tokenized securities;

Facilitating advice and transaction execution for traditional and tokenized securities; Managed Investment Schemes (MIS): Structuring and dealing in interests within managed funds, a primary legal vehicle for RWA;

Structuring and dealing in interests within managed funds, a primary legal vehicle for RWA; Deposit and Payment Products: Supporting institutional-grade settlement, liquidity management, and foundational cash infrastructure.





Crucially, this regulatory remit positions LTP at the forefront of the Tokenized Real-World Asset (RWA) evolution. Under Australian law (ASIC INFO 225), most tokenized structures — such as fractionalized real estate, private credit pools, and digital debt instruments — are classified as Managed Investment Schemes or Securities. By securing these specific authorizations, LTP provides a fully compliant gateway for global institutional allocators to access these on-chain financial instruments within a regulated environment.

“The acquisition of the AFSL is a foundational pillar of LTP’s vision to construct a seamless, regulated bridge between traditional capital markets and digital asset ecosystems,” said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP. “We believe that the future of finance lies in the tokenization of financial instruments. Maintaining strict regulatory alignment is not just a requirement, but a core competitive advantage as we scale our institutional-grade liquidity and RWA infrastructure globally.”

With this license, LTP continues to expand its multi-jurisdictional compliance footprint, fortifying its service suite for sophisticated funds, market makers, asset managers, and capital market participants.

About LTP

LTP is a global institutional prime broker, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of digital asset market participants. By applying traditional financial standards to blockchain innovation, LTP provides end-to-end prime services spanning trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and financing. Its offerings further extend to institutional asset management, regulated OTC block trading, and compliant on/off-ramp solutions — delivering a secure and scalable foundation for institutions across the digital asset ecosystem.

The Group operates under a multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework, holding licenses and registrations in Hong Kong, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the British Virgin Islands, and Spain, among other jurisdictions, enabling it to serve institutional clients globally on a compliant basis.

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