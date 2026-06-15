Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 24 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,160,124
|904.31
|1,049,111,498
|8 June 2026
|17,298
|890.57
|15,405,159
|9 June 2026
|14,923
|895.22
|13,359,414
|10 June 2026
|13,175
|891.93
|11,751,216
|11 June 2026
|11,431
|899.87
|10,286,382
|12 June 2026
|12,687
|925.75
|11,745,030
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,229,638
|904.05
|1,111,658,700
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,229,638 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.11% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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