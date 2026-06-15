Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 24 2026

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement1,160,124904.311,049,111,498
8 June 202617,298890.5715,405,159
9 June 202614,923895.2213,359,414
10 June 202613,175891.9311,751,216
11 June 202611,431899.8710,286,382
12 June 202612,687925.7511,745,030
Accumulated under the programme1,229,638904.051,111,658,700

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,229,638 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.11% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment


Attachments

Share repurchase programme 20260615
GlobeNewswire

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