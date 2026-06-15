Red Cat Introduces Hellcat™, a Global Small UAS Configuration Built on the Proven Black Widow™ Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today introduced Hellcat™, a dual-use small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) built on the proven Black Widow™ platform and designed for rapidly evolving operational environments.

Red Cat is unveiling Hellcat in conjunction with Eurosatory 2026 , where defense leaders, government buyers, and industry partners from across Europe and allied nations are convening to evaluate current and future capabilities with a focus on small UAS, contested-environment operations, and interoperable systems. Built on the proven Black Widow platform, Hellcat incorporates extensive feedback gathered directly from warfighters in the field and lessons learned through an ongoing partnership with Ukraine.

Hellcat is designed to support customer-driven configurations, faster integration cycles, and software-defined updates that keep pace with changing mission needs. The platform brings Red Cat’s small UAS architecture to a broader global mission set, supporting coalition partners and customers with varying command-and-control preferences, payload needs, and integration paths.

“Black Widow was purpose-built to meet the rigorous requirements of the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program, and it remains a cornerstone of our small UAS leadership,” said Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat. “For the development of this new platform, it’s been an ongoing honor to work side by side with Ukrainian drone experts in theater, continuously transforming our ISR drones to meet the ever-evolving demands of the battlefield.”

Hellcat is designed around Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) principles, enabling customers to configure command-and-control, payload, software, and integration pathways based on operational needs. The platform is intended to support a broad range of customer requirements, including different government procurement frameworks, coalition interoperability needs, and mission-specific software environments.

“Small UAS programs need to keep pace with how operators are using them in the field,” added Thompson. “Hellcat reflects Red Cat’s approach to working directly with warfighters, incorporating feedback from operational environments, and folding those lessons back into the platform so users can adapt as the mission changes.”

Hellcat’s baseline configuration includes GPS-denied operation from power-on, RTH Azimuth recovery without GPS, WEB™ Standoff Radio support, a low-visibility tactical finish, and a field-repairable, rucksack-portable design. The aircraft offers 50+ minutes of flight time, up to 6.8 miles / 11 km of range with maintained operator line-of-sight, and is available with Red Cat’s Ocellus™ 3CP three-camera payload option.

Hellcat complements Red Cat’s broader Family of Systems, which includes Black Widow, FlightWave Edge 130™, FANG™, Blue Ops Variant 7 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), and command-and-control and autonomy capabilities across air, land, and sea. Together, these systems support Red Cat’s strategy to deliver trusted U.S. and allied robotic solutions that enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety for defense and national security customers.

For more information on Hellcat, visit https://redcat.red/hellcat/.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

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