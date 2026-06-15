Alm. Brand A/S mandates Tier 2 Capital Notes transaction

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Alm. Brand A/S, rated A (stable) / Baa1 (stable) by Fitch / Moody’s, has mandated Nordea as Lead Manager to arrange a Global Investor Call (GIC) and a series of virtual investor meetings on Monday 15 June 2026. Subsequently, issuance of DKK-denominated FRN Tier 2 Capital Notes, with a targeted maturity of 30NC5.25-year (the “Notes”), may follow subject to market conditions. The Notes are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's.

In connection with the contemplated issuance of the Notes, Alm. Brand A/S is inviting holders of its outstanding DKK 900 million Tier 2 Capital Notes, with ISIN DK0030487806 (the "Existing Notes") to tender for repurchase any and all of its Existing Notes for cash, as per Company Announcement No. 30/2026. Any repurchase by Alm. Brand A/S of Existing Notes is subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 15 June 2026, which is available at Alm. Brand - Debt, and include, inter alia, a condition of successful completion of the issuance and settlement of the Notes.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market / No PRIIPs KID: The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No packaged retail and insurance-based investment products ("PRIIPs") key information document ("KID") has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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