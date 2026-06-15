Housecall Pro Appoints Stan Chia as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro®, a leading AI-powered field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the appointment of Stan Chia as Chief Executive Officer.

Chia succeeds Michael Beaudoin, who will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will continue supporting the company's long-term strategy and mission to champion the trades.

A proven technology executive with more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth businesses, Chia most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT), where he led the company's successful public market debut and helped scale the business through product innovation, technology investment and strategic growth initiatives. Prior to Vivid Seats, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Grubhub, helping scale the company into one of the nation's largest online food ordering and delivery marketplaces. Earlier in his career, Chia held leadership roles at Amazon, Cisco and General Electric. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Slickdeals. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he serves on the advisory board, and an MBA from Emory University.

Chia joins Housecall Pro during a period of continued growth for both the company and the home service industry. More than 200,000 Pros across the United States and Canada use Housecall Pro to strengthen customer relationships, grow revenue and run more efficiently. As software, automation and AI continue to create new opportunities for home service businesses, Housecall Pro continues to invest in technology which helps Pros save time, improve profitability and operate with greater confidence.

"Housecall Pro is an amazing company where the mission, market and opportunity all line up," said Chia. "The company was built to champion the Pro, serving the tradespeople and entrepreneurs who keep homes, businesses and communities running, with the scale, trust and product foundation to make their businesses meaningfully stronger. The opportunity ahead is enormous, and this is the moment to build on those strengths and accelerate technology and practical AI innovation across the platform to help define the next generation of Pro success."

"Stan brings the combination Housecall Pro needs now," said Beaudoin. “He is a proven public-company CEO, a scaled technology and platform operator, and a leader who has successfully guided organizations through periods of significant growth, transformation and innovation. We are confident he is the right leader to build on our momentum, continue championing the Pro and guide Housecall Pro through its next chapter."

Under Chia's leadership, Housecall Pro will continue expanding its platform and investing in AI-powered capabilities that help Pros spend less time on administrative work and more time serving customers, growing profitably and building stronger businesses.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI-powered field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at HousecallPro.com.

Media Contact

Taylor D'Eliseo

Walker Sands for Housecall Pro

taylor.deliseo@walkersands.com