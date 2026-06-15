Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2026 - June 15, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement983,000462.38454,516,480
June 8, 202620,000408.498,169,800
June 9, 202617,000415.777,068,090
June 10. 202615,000418.626,279,300
June 11, 202616,000414.216,627,360
June 12, 202616,000415.446,647,040
Total accumulated under the program1,067,000458.58 489,308,070

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,320,388 shares, corresponding to 2.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_33_2026 SBB final Encl announcement_33_2026 SBB AUG - JUNE8-JUNE12
GlobeNewswire

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