COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2026 - June 15, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 983,000 462.38 454,516,480 June 8, 2026 20,000 408.49 8,169,800 June 9, 2026 17,000 415.77 7,068,090 June 10. 2026 15,000 418.62 6,279,300 June 11, 2026 16,000 414.21 6,627,360 June 12, 2026 16,000 415.44 6,647,040 Total accumulated under the program 1,067,000 458.58 489,308,070

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,320,388 shares, corresponding to 2.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments