COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2026 - June 15, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|983,000
|462.38
|454,516,480
|June 8, 2026
|20,000
|408.49
|8,169,800
|June 9, 2026
|17,000
|415.77
|7,068,090
|June 10. 2026
|15,000
|418.62
|6,279,300
|June 11, 2026
|16,000
|414.21
|6,627,360
|June 12, 2026
|16,000
|415.44
|6,647,040
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,067,000
|458.58
|489,308,070
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,320,388 shares, corresponding to 2.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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