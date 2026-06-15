ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 | Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
8-Jun-2610,714€1,481.52€15,872,974
9-Jun-2610,305€1,540.18€15,871,571
10-Jun-2610,449€1,519.08€15,872,842
11-Jun-2610,189€1,557.78€15,872,234
12-Jun-269,909€1,601.76€15,871,863

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

        


 


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