ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|8-Jun-26
|10,714
|€1,481.52
|€15,872,974
|9-Jun-26
|10,305
|€1,540.18
|€15,871,571
|10-Jun-26
|10,449
|€1,519.08
|€15,872,842
|11-Jun-26
|10,189
|€1,557.78
|€15,872,234
|12-Jun-26
|9,909
|€1,601.76
|€15,871,863
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771