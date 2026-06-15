ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 8-Jun-26 10,714 €1,481.52 €15,872,974 9-Jun-26 10,305 €1,540.18 €15,871,571 10-Jun-26 10,449 €1,519.08 €15,872,842 11-Jun-26 10,189 €1,557.78 €15,872,234 12-Jun-26 9,909 €1,601.76 €15,871,863

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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