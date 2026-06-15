Among the First in the U.S., Sutter Health Performs Robotic Single-Port Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy

OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health is advancing breast cancer care with the performance of a single-port (SP) robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy in a community-based medical center — among the first known procedures of its kind in the United States outside of a clinical trial. The milestone reflects a broader shift as leading-edge surgical innovations move beyond research settings into real-world patient care, expanding access to advanced cancer care closer to home.

The procedure was performed March 9 at the Oakland, Calif. campus of Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center by Rita Kwan-Feinberg, M.D., MPH, FACS, a Sutter East Bay Medical Group breast cancer and robotic surgeon with specialized training. Using a SP robotic surgical system, the approach enables surgery through a single, small incision, enhancing precision, minimizing visible scarring and supporting a more patient-centered recovery experience. The robotic platform has received FDA clearance for use in nipple‑sparing mastectomy, representing an emerging approach still being evaluated for long-term outcomes.

“This procedure is about much more than just technology and restoring physical appearance,” said Dr. Kwan-Feinberg. “It reflects a commitment to care that addresses both medical needs and emotional well-being. By minimizing visible scarring and offering the potential to preserve nipple sensation and reduce complications such as skin and nipple tissue death, while supporting body image and dignity, single-port robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy embodies Sutter’s whole-person approach to breast cancer care. Our approach reflects the disease’s unique impact on women and addresses complex patient needs that extend beyond immediate clinical treatment.”

This advancement underscores Sutter Health’s approach to translating emerging clinical evidence and innovative surgical techniques into clinical practice across its integrated care delivery system, expanding access to leading-edge treatment for patients. It also reflects the integration of advanced technology with comprehensive patient-centered support of both physical and emotional healing for patients facing breast cancer.

“This is what whole-person care looks like in action,” said Jill Foley, M.D., Women’s Health Service Line Chair at Sutter Health. “We can become so focused on treating disease that we forget how profoundly these procedures affect a woman’s sense of self. Innovations like this allow us to address both the physical and emotional realities of breast cancer.”

Data presented at the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting in May reinforces growing clinical momentum behind this approach. A multi-center randomized controlled trial conducted under an FDA investigational device exemption found that SP rNSM is safe and effective for women with early-stage breast cancer, with outcomes comparable to open nipple-sparing mastectomy. This U.S. clinical study builds on a

growing body of evidence from Europe and Asia demonstrating the potential advantages of the robotic approach compared with traditional open surgery.

“Advancing minimally invasive breast surgery reflects our commitment to thoughtful surgical innovation that prioritizes the patient experience,” said Amanda Wheeler, M.D., breast surgeon with Sutter West Bay Medical Group and chair of Sutter’s Advanced Cancer Service Line.

Advancing breast cancer care with dignity, choice and whole-person support

Nipple-sparing mastectomy can be an important option for some patients, offering both physical and emotional benefits as part of their cancer journey. The SP robotic approach represents an evolution of this technique, combining surgical precision with a focus on dignity, body image and recovery. By minimizing visible scarring and supporting improved recovery and body image, this approach addresses the deeply personal impact of breast cancer and extends care beyond immediate clinical treatment.

This integrated model supports seamless collaboration across specialties, allowing care teams to work efficiently, share and scale clinical best practices and devote more time and attention to patients throughout every stage of care.

Community-based innovation supported by philanthropy

The launch of the SP robotic program was made possible through generous philanthropic support — including a transformative gift from Peter Read, whose commitment to advancing women’s health enabled the acquisition of the da Vinci SP technology.

“I was onsite to see the delivery of the single-port robot to Alta Bates Summit and the Carol Ann Read Breast Health Center, and it truly fulfills a lifelong dream,” Read said. “Helping Dr. Kwan-Feinberg and the entire team bring this remarkable equipment to Sutter Health — and ensuring our community is the first in the region to benefit from these advanced treatments — has been an incredibly meaningful journey.”

Read’s longstanding support of women’s health services across the Bay Area has helped accelerate access to technology and programs that might otherwise take years to fund through traditional operational budgets.

“Offering this surgery in the East Bay allows us to deliver highly coordinated, whole-person breast cancer care close to home, where women feel supported at every step,” said Dr. Kwan-Feinberg. “We are grateful to Peter Read, whose support—honoring his late wife, Carol Ann—helped make this possible.”

The rNSM program is fully embedded within the Carol Ann Read Breast Health Center at Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit, where patients receive care across a comprehensive continuum that spans prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and emotional wellness. Patients benefit from coordinated, multidisciplinary care teams, dedicated nurse navigators, genetic counseling, high‑risk screening programs, survivorship services and integrative support that addresses both medical and emotional needs.

What is single-port robotic-assisted mastectomy?

Single-port robotic-assisted mastectomy (SP rNSM) is a surgical approach that removes breast tissue while preserving the breast skin and nipple sensation. Traditionally, this procedure has been performed using open incisions, which in some patients can limit surgical access, visualization and cosmetic outcomes. The SP robotic-assisted approach fundamentally changes how the procedure is performed.

Using a SP robotic surgical system, surgeons operate through a single, small incision placed away from the breast, often at the side of the chest. High-definition magnified 3D visualization combined with wristed robotic instruments allows for precise removal of breast tissue while minimizing disruption to surrounding structures.

While not all women undergoing treatment for breast cancer are candidates for SP rNSM, this new approach may be particularly beneficial for qualifying women undergoing prophylactic mastectomy (such as those with BRCA mutations) or as part of early-stage breast cancer treatment.

Benefits of the single-port robotic-assisted, nipple-sparing approach may include:

A single, hidden incision, about the size of a paperclip

May help preserve nipple sensation

May reduce pain

May lower risk of postoperative complications

May improve cosmetic outcomes

May help reduce mental health and self-image challenges

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Guided by a commitment to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter is pursuing a bold plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected, accessible and personalized.

Today, its dedicated team of more than 64,000 employees and clinicians and 15,000+ affiliated physicians care for more than 3.6 million patients and are united by a shared focus on expanding care to serve more patients. Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services.

Recognized nationally for its workplace culture, Sutter Health has been named to Modern Healthcare’s 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare list and Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026. Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming care at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.