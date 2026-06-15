SunPower’s Cobalt Power Systems and Wunder Power Complete Advanced Solar System at San Francisco’s Waterfront Plaza

OREM, Utah, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Power Systems (“Cobalt”), located in Mountain View CA and a wholly owned subsidiary of SunPower Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), in partnership with Wunder Power, today announced the completion of the Waterfront Plaza solar installation, which will deliver ~349,000 kWh of clean electricity annually. This project is a significant commercial milestone for Cobalt as it expands its portfolio of complex commercial solar projects throughout California.



View of the Waterfront Plaza from the historic Coit Tower.

Located across from Pier 33 on San Francisco's iconic waterfront, the Waterfront Plaza project highlights Cobalt's ability to deliver sophisticated commercial solar solutions in dense urban areas where engineering precision, safety, and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Cobalt President, John Paul Bergh, said, “As building owners need more sophisticated engineering solutions to reduce operating costs and meet sustainability objectives, projects like Waterfront Plaza demonstrate what is possible – and showcase the technical expertise and execution capabilities that have defined Cobalt Power Systems for more than two decades. Working alongside Wunder Power, we have successfully delivered a highly engineered solution on one of San Francisco's challenging commercial rooftops.”

The Waterfront Plaza 220.9 kW DC solar project utilized 554 high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules and required extensive coordination and innovative engineering due to its special post-tension concrete roof structure. Installation teams had to deploy custom-engineered anchor points, utilizing multiple attachment methodologies, to safely navigate dense post-tension cable layouts beneath the roof membrane. More than 3,000 ballast blocks were strategically distributed across the roof to meet structural loading requirements and provide seismic stability.

Wunder Chief Operating Officer, Kaylee Mulligan, said, “It's been a pleasure partnering with the Cobalt team on the Waterfront Plaza project. Their attention to detail and commitment to operational excellence made this a seamless collaboration from start to finish. We're proud to work with high-quality partners like Cobalt to help commercial real estate owners deploy renewable energy across their portfolios to unlock additional long-term value.”

The Waterfront Plaza installation further strengthens the strategic relationship between Cobalt Power Systems and Wunder Power as both organizations continue expanding their partnership across California and the United States.

SunPower CEO, T.J. Rodgers, said, “This project gives investors a peek at our engineering future as enhanced by the acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Cobalt. The panels shown below are clearly not mounted on ordinary residential mounts. These footings make the system earthquake resilient, and the mount raises all of the panels above the roof, creating a light pathway to the back of the panels that we will use in the future with our second-generation ‘Monolith II’ panels, which will absorb light through glass on both sides of the panel, providing more power per panel.”



Waterfront Plaza solar system.

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.SunPower.com.

About Wunder Power

Wunder is a leading provider of enterprise-grade energy solutions for the commercial real estate market. Some of the nation’s largest and most sophisticated real estate firms and Fortune 500s rely upon Wunder to develop and programmatically execute strategic energy strategies across their real estate holdings. Proprietary technology, market expertise, and best-in-class financing partners enable Wunder to seamlessly unlock renewable energy’s financial and ESG benefits, while delivering an exceptional client experience. Wunder’s mission is to accelerate America’s clean energy future by tackling the largest opportunity to drive down U.S. carbon emissions – the commercial and industrial sectors. To learn more, visit www.WunderPower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and , you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “expected to,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “forecast,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent SunPower’s current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing SunPower’s estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to market risks, trends and conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 14, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@sunpower.com

(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower Inc.

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