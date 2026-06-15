C1 Launches C1 Autonomous Worker, a Governed AI Agent for Enterprise Identity Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C1, AI-native identity platform, today announced C1 Autonomous Worker (C1AW), its governed AI agent for enterprise identity work. Available now to all C1 customers, C1AW is the first AI agent purpose-built for enterprise identity governance.

Tell C1AW to revoke every stale admin grant in Snowflake, build a quarterly access review for Engineering, pull together audit evidence for who reached production last quarter, or find every deactivated user still listed as an entitlement owner. It carries the whole job out — reasoning over data, taking action through C1's policy engine, and delivering the finished artifact directly in the thread.

Every action C1AW takes is governed by the same policy engine that governs human users. It can only do what its operator is already permitted to do. Every action is attributed in C1's audit trail, reviewable like any other access event.

"Most AI tools handed people better answers. We built something that does the work," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1. "C1AW executes code, acts through your real permissions, and runs jobs from start to finish without handing them back to you. And the current interface is the first instantiation of something much larger. We're building toward a world where autonomous workers run inside every enterprise, and C1 is the identity control plane that governs all of them."

This is just the start. As the work moves to agents, C1 is the layer it all runs through: the place the work gets done, and the place it gets governed. The future will look like:

Workers that run on their own. A security agent wakes up every Monday, checks your environment for policy gaps and deactivated users, and files findings. Nobody has to remember to run it.

One control plane for every agent. No company will run all its work on a single model or vendor. You'll have Salesforce agents, ServiceNow agents, coding agents, agents people spin up themselves. C1 governs all of it: workload identity, access control, policy enforced at runtime.

Govern context and execution. The harder question isn't just what an agent can see — it's what context it receives, what it can act on, and how far its execution can reach. C1 already maps who has access to what. That same graph controls what an agent is fed, what it can execute, and where its reach stops.

The next hire at your company might not have a name. It will have an identity, a set of skills, an access scope, and a schedule. C1 is how that hire gets provisioned, governed, and put to work.

C1AW is available today to all C1 customers, enabled by default when the C1 Slack app is installed. Users can link their Slack identity to their C1 account and begin working immediately.

About C1

C1 empowers organizations to adopt AI securely and at speed by delivering the right access and context to every human, workload, and agent. Companies like Instacart, Ramp, Zscaler, and Brex trust C1 to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. Learn more at c1.ai .

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