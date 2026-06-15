HUHUTECH Commercializes Nano-Aerogel Insulation Technology Through New Japanese Semiconductor Project

WUXI, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) ("HUHUTECH" or the "Company"), a global provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced the award of a JPY 83 million (approximately US$580,000) contract for the design, supply and on-site installation of vacuum exhaust pipeline insulation systems at the East Hiroshima manufacturing facility of a leading international semiconductor manufacturer in Japan, through its Japanese subsidiary, HUHU Technology Co., Ltd.

Representing an initial commercial application of HUHUTECH's nano-aerogel insulation technology, the project marks the significant step in the development of the Company's insulation material platform. Developed and optimized through approximately one year of research and development, the technology has completed performance validation in semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication environments.

This commercialization further expands HUHUTECH's product portfolio supporting semiconductor facility infrastructure and advanced manufacturing applications, reinforcing the Company's strategy of developing higher-value-added products and integrated technical solutions.

The contract was secured through the Company’s operations in the Japanese market and will be executed through the Company's Hiroshima Project Office. The award marks HUHUTECH's continued expansion into Western Japan's semiconductor manufacturing region and further strengthens its localized service and delivery capabilities.

Designed to enhance cleanroom operational stability and optimize facility energy management, HUHUTECH's insulation solution supports thermal management and energy-efficiency requirements across semiconductor fabrication facilities and other high-performance industrial environments serving Artificial Intelligence (AI), data centers, automotive electronics and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented: "Commercializing our nano-aerogel insulation technology marks an important milestone in HUHUTECH's ongoing transformation and development. It reflects our continued efforts to expand beyond traditional engineering services into higher-value-added products and integrated technical solutions. Bringing this technology from development into commercial application demonstrates the commercial potential of our technology and our ability to deliver practical solutions to customers. Leveraging our localized operating platforms across five countries, we will continue pursuing opportunities in energy-saving solutions, facility upgrades and industrial efficiency optimization for advanced manufacturing customers worldwide."

This project provides an important reference case for potential future applications of HUHUTECH's insulation technology and supports the Company's efforts to expand opportunities in thermal management, energy efficiency, energy optimization, and semiconductor facility infrastructure projects across advanced manufacturing industries worldwide.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH is a global provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity process systems and facility monitoring and control system solutions. The Company’s products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

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President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

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Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com