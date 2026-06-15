ToltIQ and PwC Establish Strategic Relationship

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ, the AI-powered due diligence platform built for private markets, today announced a strategic relationship with PwC. The agreement positions ToltIQ within PwC’s Deals practice to help deliver AI-powered due diligence across the deals lifecycle to the sponsors, lenders, and corporate acquirers PwC serves across private markets.

“PwC has set the standard for due diligence in private markets for decades,” said Ed Brandman, Founder and CEO of ToltIQ. “This relationship is about amplifying that expertise. We’re giving PwC’s deal teams AI-powered tools that broaden the evidence base, accelerate the path to insight, and enrich every conversation they have with their clients.”

Within PwC’s deal teams, ToltIQ enriches diligence across the deals lifecycle, from financial and commercial due diligence through operational and technology assessments. In financial due diligence, ToltIQ accelerates the document-intensive front end of each engagement: ingestion, classification, and cross-referencing across thousands of data room files. Practitioners gain structured, queryable access to the overall document corpus earlier in the process, freeing more time for interpretation, judgment, and client dialogue. Source-grounded citations tie each AI-surfaced finding back to a specific document, page, and passage, reinforcing the evidentiary rigor that defines PwC’s diligence work.

In commercial due diligence, ToltIQ expands the scope of what teams can analyze within engagement timelines. Where time constraints historically required teams to focus contract review on the most material agreements, ToltIQ enables comprehensive coverage of the full contract population, broadening the evidence base across customer concentration patterns, renewal dynamics, pricing structures, and exclusivity provisions.

The relationship also establishes a commercial framework through which ToltIQ and PwC can bring AI-powered diligence solutions directly to private markets clients. The framework addresses a challenge many firms are working through internally: how to operationalize AI across their own diligence workflows in a way that is rigorous, defensible, and aligned with professional standards. Whether clients are looking for PwC’s enriched deals experience with ToltIQ embedded, building internal AI capabilities with a trusted advisor, or co-developing next-generation diligence workflows, the agreement is designed to meet them wherever they are.

“Our clients are telling us they need to put AI to work in their own diligence, not as a feature bolted onto today's process, but as a capability they can govern, scale, and stand behind with their investment committees and LPs,” said Kevin Desai, Deals Platform Leader, PwC US. “Embedding ToltIQ across our Deals practice gives us a platform we can take to clients with the controls, traceability, and deal experience they expect from PwC, whether they are buying our diligence, building their own AI-enabled workflows, or doing both.”

ToltIQ is positioned within PwC’s broader deal infrastructure as an interoperable component, connected to PwC’s proprietary AI capabilities, data assets, and deals workflows. The integration reflects a shared conviction that the future of deal execution belongs to connected AI ecosystems, not isolated tools. Beyond pre-close diligence, the relationship is designed to extend into post-deal value creation, supporting PwC’s clients as they move from investment thesis to operational execution.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel to ToltIQ in connection with the strategic agreement.

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is an AI-powered due diligence platform designed specifically for private markets investment professionals. The company was founded by Ed Brandman, who retired from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) in 2018 after 11 years with the firm, where he served as Partner and Chief Information Officer.

ToltIQ securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence.

ToltIQ provides a secure, single-tenant workspace for each deal, source-linked outputs, and persistent deal context. Its model-agnostic design avoids LLM provider lock-in, and its single-tenant architecture is SOC 2 Type II certified (12 months, zero exceptions), ISO 27001:2022 certified, and GDPR compliant, with zero data retention policies that ensure no deal information is used to train models.

To learn more, visit toltiq.com .

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.