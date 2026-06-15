nowfluence Announces AI-Powered Operating System for Managing Creator Partnerships at Scale

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nowfluence, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, today announced its influencer marketing operating system designed to help brands manage creator partnerships at scale. The platform centralizes creator onboarding, campaign management, content approvals, deliverable tracking, analytics, attribution, and payments into a single workflow, helping businesses streamline creator marketing operations while improving visibility across every stage of the campaign lifecycle.

AI-powered influencer marketing platform helping brands manage creator partnerships, campaign workflows, analytics, and payments.

As influencer marketing continues to grow as a major customer acquisition and brand awareness channel, many organizations still rely on spreadsheets, email chains, direct messages, and disconnected software tools to coordinate creator relationships. While those methods may work for a small number of partnerships, they often become increasingly difficult to manage as creator programs expand across multiple campaigns, teams, and markets.

nowfluence was developed to address these operational challenges by providing a centralized creator partnership management system built specifically for modern creator marketing teams. Rather than requiring brands to manage creators across multiple software platforms, the operating system brings onboarding, communication, approvals, reporting, analytics, and payments together within a single environment.

The platform is designed around a simple concept: brands should be able to onboard creators once and manage the entire relationship from one place. Campaign workflows, deliverables, approvals, reporting, analytics, and payments can all be coordinated through the system, reducing the need for manual administration and fragmented processes.

In addition to workflow management, nowfluence incorporates AI-powered automation throughout the platform. Automated reminders, campaign tracking, reporting workflows, and operational processes help marketing teams reduce repetitive work while maintaining visibility into creator performance and campaign execution. The company believes influencer marketing is increasingly becoming an operational discipline that requires dedicated infrastructure rather than a collection of disconnected tools.

Key Features of the nowfluence Platform Include:

Creator onboarding and relationship management

Campaign management and deliverable tracking

Content approval workflows for brands and creators

AI-powered workflow automation

Live influencer analytics and performance reporting

and performance reporting Shopify attribution for campaign revenue measurement

for campaign revenue measurement Secure escrow payments through Stripe and PayPal

Automated creator communications and reminders

AI-powered media kits for creators

Username-based creator intelligence and predictive ROI scoring

According to the company, influencer marketing has evolved beyond simply identifying creators. As budgets and creator programs grow, brands increasingly require infrastructure capable of managing operations, coordinating campaigns, tracking performance, and measuring return on investment across multiple creator relationships.

"Our experience working directly with creators and brands showed us that the biggest challenge is not finding creators, it's managing everything that happens after a partnership begins," said Amir Bayat, CEO and Founder of nowfluence. "Many brands are still running creator programs through spreadsheets, email threads, and disconnected software tools. nowfluence was built to serve as the operating system that brings those workflows together."

A key differentiator of the platform is its focus on operational efficiency. Campaign creation, creator onboarding, content approvals, deliverable tracking, reminders, analytics collection, and payment workflows are managed within a single environment, helping reduce manual workload and improve execution consistency.

As creator programs grow, these operational efficiencies become increasingly important. Marketing teams often spend significant time coordinating approvals, tracking deliverables, managing deadlines, collecting performance reports, and reconciling payments. By centralizing these processes, nowfluence seeks to help organizations spend more time developing creator relationships and less time managing administrative overhead.

The platform also emphasizes measurable business outcomes. Through integrated Shopify attribution, brands can connect creator campaigns directly to sales performance and gain visibility into which creators, campaigns, and content assets are contributing to revenue generation. Live influencer analytics provide real-time access to engagement activity, campaign progress, content performance, and campaign-level reporting.

While the platform's primary focus is helping brands operate creator programs more efficiently, nowfluence also provides creator evaluation tools for identifying partnership opportunities. Brands can enter a creator's username and instantly access audience insights, engagement metrics, demographic information, and predictive ROI scoring designed to estimate campaign performance potential.

Unlike traditional discovery platforms that rely heavily on large-scale cold-search databases, nowfluence focuses on creator data generated through platform activity, registrations, and active creator participation. The company believes this approach helps improve data relevance while providing brands with more actionable information when evaluating potential creator partnerships.

Internal campaign benchmarks collected through the platform have highlighted several recurring performance trends. According to nowfluence data, Stories frequently generate stronger sales performance than traditional feed posts, while creator campaigns built around repeated exposure often outperform one-time collaborations. The company believes these insights help brands make more informed decisions regarding campaign structure, creator selection, and budget allocation.

Another feature designed to simplify creator participation is the onboarding experience. Influencers are not required to connect their social media accounts before participating in campaigns. Instead, nowfluence utilizes AI technology and verified data sources to retrieve audience analytics and performance information automatically. This approach helps reduce onboarding friction while maintaining access to campaign intelligence.

The platform also includes secure escrow payment functionality through Stripe and PayPal. Payments remain protected until deliverables have been approved, helping create transparency for both brands and creators while simplifying campaign administration. By combining payments with campaign management workflows, brands can maintain visibility throughout the entire creator engagement process.

In addition to supporting brands, nowfluence provides AI-powered media kits for creators. These dynamic profiles automatically update with audience insights, engagement metrics, demographic information, and other verified data points. By making professional creator profiles more accessible, the company aims to improve transparency throughout the creator economy while helping creators present their performance data more effectively to prospective brand partners.

"We believe creator marketing needs an operating system, not just another discovery tool," Bayat added. "The goal is to provide brands with the workflows, automation, analytics, and infrastructure needed to build long-term creator partnerships and manage them efficiently at scale."

The platform is designed for businesses of all sizes, including local businesses, e-commerce companies, agencies, growing brands, and enterprise organizations. Through a consumption-based pricing model, customers can access the technology without annual lock-in contracts, providing flexibility as creator marketing programs evolve.

Businesses interested in learning more about nowfluence can visit the company website, access the live platform, or review customer case studies demonstrating how brands are using the system to streamline creator operations and improve campaign visibility.

About nowfluence

nowfluence is an AI-powered influencer marketing operating system that helps brands manage creator partnerships at scale. The platform centralizes influencer discovery, campaign management, content approvals, deliverable tracking, analytics, and payments into a single workflow. Serving businesses ranging from local brands to enterprise organizations, nowfluence provides tools designed to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and performance measurement across influencer marketing programs.

Press Inquiries

Amir Bayat

amir [at] nowfluence.co

https://www.nowfluence.co