Plymouth Rock Assurance Promotes Michelle Trindade to Chief Operating Officer and Nilu Tabrizi to Vice President, Customer Service





WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance today announced the promotion of Michelle Trindade to Chief Operating Officer of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. In her new role, she will oversee strategic vision and operational excellence for the company’s Direct Group. The company also announced the promotion of Nilu Tabrizi to Vice President, Customer Service, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey, where she will lead the Customer Service, Sales Center, and Underwriting Operations organizations, bringing together three highly connected functions under a unified leadership structure.

Trindade joined Plymouth Rock in 2025 and most recently served as Vice President of Marketing & Customer Service for the Direct Group. Since joining the organization a year ago, she has played a key leadership role in advancing growth initiatives, strengthening customer and employee experiences, enhancing operational performance, and helping shape the strategic direction of the Direct Group.

“Michelle has made a significant impact in a short period of time,” said Greg Kalinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “She has earned the trust and confidence of our leadership team through her strategic vision, operational expertise, and ability to drive meaningful results. Michelle is a proven leader who brings a unique combination of customer focus, business acumen, and execution excellence, making her the right person to help lead the next chapter of growth for our Direct Group.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Trindade will oversee the execution of the Direct Group's strategic priorities and continue to drive alignment across key business functions, with a focus on growth, customer experience, operational excellence, and technology transformation.

Trindade brings nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience spanning operations, customer experience, claims, underwriting, sales, marketing, distribution, and technology transformation. Prior to joining Plymouth Rock, she held a series of executive leadership roles at GEICO, where she led large-scale operating organizations, customer experience initiatives, distribution expansion efforts, technology modernization programs, and multi-billion-dollar business units.

“I am honored to take on this role and continue working alongside such a talented team,” said Trindade. “Plymouth Rock has a strong foundation, a customer-focused culture, and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to partnering with colleagues to continue delivering exceptional experiences for our customers while driving innovation, growth, and operational excellence.”

Trindade holds a Master of Science in Innovation from Northeastern University, a Master of Business Administration from Southeastern University, and professional designations including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Senior Claims Law Associate (SCLA). She is also currently completing the Chief AI Officer Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Nilu Tabrizi Promoted to Vice President, Customer Service

With more than 20 years of insurance leadership experience, Tabrizi has built a strong track record across sales, service, underwriting operations, and leadership development. Since joining Plymouth Rock in 2019, she has consistently delivered strong business results while building highly engaged teams and advancing customer experience initiatives for the Direct Group.

Most recently, Tabrizi expanded her leadership responsibilities to include the Direct Sales Center, where she has helped drive record performance in quote rates, close rates, and sales productivity while strengthening operational performance and leadership accountability across the organization.

Tabrizi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Old Dominion University.

Kalinsky concluded, “Michelle and Nilu are accomplished leaders who have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our customers, employees, and business goals. Their leadership, expertise, and ability to drive results have made a meaningful impact on our organization, and their promotions reflect those contributions while positioning us for continued success.”

About Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com

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