The Kulpa Foundation Awards Scholarship to Indiana University Student, Honoring a Lifetime of Sibling Support and Service

COHASSET, Mass., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kulpa Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is proud to announce Ryan Connelly as the newest recipient of The Kulpa Scholarship. Ryan, a junior at Indiana University, was selected for his outstanding character, perseverance, and longstanding commitment to inclusion for individuals with special needs.

Ryan's story reflects the heart of The Kulpa Foundation's mission . The older of the Connelly brothers, now 22, has autism and is non-verbal, and the family devoted years to his care, therapies, and medical appointments, leaving little opportunity to save for college. Through it all, Ryan has been a constant presence at his brother's side, supporting him in special needs athletics, including unified track and basketball, for the past 15 years. At Indiana University, Ryan continued that commitment as a member of the Best Buddies program, which fosters friendships between students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Currently transitioning from IU Bloomington to IU Indianapolis, Ryan is pursuing a dual degree in physical education and health and wellness. He plans to become an elementary school physical education teacher and a youth soccer coach, a career path shaped by the same dedication to young people and inclusive sport that has defined his life so far.

"Ryan represents everything this scholarship was created to recognize. He has spent his entire life showing up for his brother and his community, and now he's building a career around helping kids grow through education and sport. We're honored to support his journey," said Jason Kulpa, co-founder of The Kulpa Foundation.

"I am thankful to be a recipient of The Kulpa Scholarship Foundation . The assistance that your organization has given me will definitely help me get my degree. It helps relieve the financial burden on my family so I can focus more on my studies. I’ve enjoyed helping special needs kids like my brother. It gives me great satisfaction to see other people happy," said Ryan Connelly.

The Kulpa Scholarship is part of The Kulpa Foundation's broader effort to ease the financial pressures families face, particularly those navigating significant healthcare and caregiving responsibilities, so that students like Ryan can pursue higher education without an overwhelming financial burden.

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