Evolution Digital Technologies Launches Enhanced Shared Computing Infrastructure to Support Growing AI Demand

DENVER, Colorado, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Digital Technologies today announced the launch of its enhanced shared computing infrastructure initiative, designed to help meet the rapidly increasing demand for high-performance GPU resources in the artificial intelligence sector. As businesses worldwide invest in AI-driven innovation, the company is expanding its infrastructure strategy to provide more accessible, scalable, and efficient computing environments for developers, researchers, and enterprises.





In recent years, some of the world's most influential technology leaders have emphasized the strategic importance of computational infrastructure. Elon Musk has repeatedly highlighted that the future constraints of artificial intelligence will extend beyond algorithms to the availability of computing resources and energy required to support increasingly sophisticated models. Similarly, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang has described AI infrastructure as the foundation of the next industrial revolution, stating that future data centers will evolve into "AI factories" powering innovation across every sector.

These perspectives reflect a growing consensus within the technology community: computing power is becoming the essential infrastructure of the AI era.

Against this backdrop, Evolution Digital Technologies (EVO Digital Technologies) is committed to helping build the computational foundation required for the next generation of intelligent applications. Founded in 2020 and registered in the State of Colorado, USA, the company focuses on the development and optimization of shared computing infrastructure, designed to improve access to high-performance GPU resources for organizations participating in the rapidly expanding AI economy.

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, the demand for computational capacity continues to rise dramatically. Training large language models, supporting machine learning applications, processing vast amounts of data, and deploying intelligent automation systems all require substantial computing resources. However, building and maintaining dedicated high-performance infrastructure often presents significant financial and operational challenges.

Evolution Digital Technologies believes that shared computing models represent an important step toward addressing these challenges.

By promoting a resource-sharing approach to GPU infrastructure, the company seeks to improve resource efficiency while expanding accessibility to advanced computational capabilities. Through this model, businesses, developers, researchers, and technology innovators can gain access to scalable computing environments without the burden of constructing and maintaining independent infrastructure from the ground up.

"Our vision is rooted in the belief that the opportunities created by artificial intelligence should be supported by efficient and accessible infrastructure," said a spokesperson for Evolution Digital Technologies. "As AI continues to redefine industries and societies, computing power is increasingly becoming a strategic resource that enables innovation. We aim to contribute to an ecosystem where organizations can participate more effectively in this transformation."

Since its establishment in 2020, Evolution Digital Technologies has remained focused on exploring infrastructure strategies aligned with long-term AI trends. The company is dedicated to building and optimizing computing environments capable of supporting diverse computational workloads and evolving technological demands.





Applications supported by high-performance computing infrastructure include:

Artificial intelligence model training and optimization;

Natural language processing and generative AI applications;

Computer vision and image recognition technologies;

Big data processing and advanced analytics;

Scientific simulations and research computing;

Intelligent automation and next-generation enterprise solutions.

As industries increasingly integrate AI into their operations, access to reliable computational infrastructure will play a critical role in determining the pace of innovation. Evolution Digital Technologies believes that collaborative and scalable computing frameworks can help broaden participation in the digital economy while fostering more efficient utilization of technological resources.

The company's long-term mission extends beyond infrastructure deployment. Evolution Digital Technologies aspires to contribute to the creation of a more connected, inclusive, and future-ready computing ecosystem—one capable of supporting the continued advancement of artificial intelligence and the transformative opportunities it presents.

As the AI revolution enters its next phase, the importance of computational capacity will continue to grow. Through its commitment to shared computing infrastructure and technological innovation, Evolution Digital Technologies seeks to help empower the individuals and organizations shaping the future of the intelligent economy.

About Evolution Digital Technologies

Founded in 2020, Evolution Digital Technologies is a Colorado-registered technology company headquartered in Denver, USA. The company focuses on the development and optimization of shared computing infrastructure designed to support the increasing demands of artificial intelligence and data-intensive applications. By promoting efficient resource utilization and scalable computing solutions, Evolution Digital Technologies strives to expand access to advanced computational capabilities and contribute to the evolution of the global digital economy.

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact:

Evolution Digital Technologies

Website: www.evodigitaltech.net

Email: info@evodigitaltech.net

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