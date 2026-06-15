Alaska West Express recognized as one of America’s safest truck fleets

Anchorage, AK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska West Express received the American Trucking Associations’ President’s Trophy, the organization’s highest safety honor awarded to a motor carrier in the ‘under 25 million miles’ category each year. Alaska West Express earned the award based on its outstanding safety performance, safety initiatives, and community outreach efforts while providing heavy haul and bulk trucking in Alaska and throughout the U.S.

The award was accepted by the Alaska West Express team at the ATA annual Safety, Security, and Human Resources Conference in Oklahoma City. “We are proud of this award and of the Alaska West Express employees that are dedicated to creating a culture of safety inside and outside our company each day,” said Tyler Bones, Alaska West Express Director of HSSE. “Our personnel operate in some of the harshest climates and most remote locations in the country while transporting heavy haul and oversize loads, which makes safety even more challenging. We appreciate the ATA recognizing our company’s commitment to the highest safety standards.”

“We haul a variety of commodities, including hazardous chemicals, on one of the country’s most rugged gravel roads – over 510 miles between Fairbanks and the North Slope oilfields,” noted Alaska West Express President Matt Jolly. “This award represents the hard work, professionalism, and integrity of our managers, operations teams, drivers, freight handlers, and mechanics to maintain safe operations to serve our customers in the energy, mining and construction industries.”

Alaska West Express provides truckload transport of liquid- and dry-bulk products throughout the U.S. and specializes in trucking to Alaska with operations in Fairbanks and Prudhoe Bay, AK, and Tacoma, WA. It also operates the Lynden Training Center in Fairbanks, offering classes in hazardous materials transport, emergency response, and workplace safety.

Alaska West Express is part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, and globally. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and cost by shipping via air, land, or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com.

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