Join Wreaths Across America’s Annual Giving in July Celebration!

Columbia Falls, Maine, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces the kickoff of its annual Giving in July campaign! For WAA, this annual celebration is dedicated to local groups and individuals participating in the organization’s Sponsorship Group Program. Through this unique program, supporters can help local programs make a difference in their communities by sponsoring WAA for $17.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has collaborated with hundreds of charities, community programs and civic groups nationwide to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military all year. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to give back to them through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths.

WAA has given back more than $32 million in local contributions through this national program over the last 19 years!

Click here to learn more and show your support by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath through one of WAA’s many Sponsorship Groups nationwide!

“Honoring our nation’s heroes doesn’t begin and end with wreath placement. It’s about standing with veterans, service members, and military families every day of the year,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “By working alongside organizations that share our commitment to this mission, we can extend our impact beyond December and help ensure those who have sacrificed for our country receive meaningful support year-round.”

Follow the hashtags #GivinginJuly and #DoGoodTwice to learn the impactful stories of volunteers and Sponsorship Groups doing good in their communities and benefiting from dollars raised through wreath sponsorships. Tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio to hear their stories, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, or on-demand on SoundCloud here.

More than 6,000 locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day this year on Saturday, December 19, 2026. This free event is open to all, and WAA encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

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About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information about volunteering, getting involved in the mission, or sponsoring a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

For more information, reach out to Nardi Media at WAA@Nardimedia.com .

Please visit our Media Resources Page to download background, photos, logos, or other items to help you file your story. Interview opportunities with local Sponsorship Group leaders and WAA leadership are available upon request.

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